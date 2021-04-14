Where to buy Dogecoin today: the best platforms to trade DOGE ‘stocks’

In the past 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin has surpassed $ 0.10 to hit an all-time high. Some have even speculated that Elon Musk’s favorite altcoin could become the next Bitcoin, which would be extremely exciting for anyone who owns coins.

Due to its skyrocketing price, many investors have been wondering where to buy Dogecoin. With this in mind, this page helps you identify the best places to buy Dogecoin.

If you want to learn more about investing in Dogecoin before you buy, be sure to check out our guide on how to buy Dogecoin. It contains introductory information and a clear step-by-step guide to help you invest in Dogecoin stocks.

Read on for our list of the best places to buy Dogecoin ‘stocks’ today.

How and where to buy Dogecoin ‘shares’ right now

First things first, let’s get something clear. On both social media and search engines, one of the most popular terms today has been ‘where to buy Dogecoin shares’. However, Dogecoin is not a stock, and this is a common mistake. Dogecoin is actually a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Now that we’ve explained it, let’s see what it’s here for: the best places to buy Dogecoin. If you want to buy Dogecoin now, your best option is a reliable crypto broker or crypto exchange. These are slightly different types of platforms, although both allow you to open and close trades quickly, usually with low or no fees.

Our team of financial experts have spent extensive periods of time using different platforms, and we have come to the conclusion that the following 3 are the best places to buy Dogecoin.

1. Capital.com

With a clear and easy-to-use interface, we loved Capital.com and many members of our team have made it their crypto investment choice. If you want to invest in Dogecoin quickly and easily, Capital.com could be a great option. Get started by clicking the link below.

2. eToro

As one of the largest trading platforms in Europe, eToro is a popular choice for cryptocurrency investors. With innovative features like CopyTrader ™, which allows users to copy the trades of major investors, it is no wonder the platform has gone from strength to strength. Get started with eToro by clicking the link below.

3. Cex

Cex is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that was established in London in 2013. Over its 8-year lifespan, it has established itself as a good place to invest in Dogecoin. We are especially fans of its interface, which breaks the mold of a conventional exchange due to its bright colors and general ease of use. Register by clicking the link below.

If none of these options are what you are looking for, rest assured that we can help. We have reviews for many different cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges, so you can take your time and find one that suits your financial goals.

Also, if you think you don’t know enough about investing in cryptocurrencies to buy Dogecoin today, check out our introductory guide to cryptocurrencies; it’s a great place to start.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (or Doge) is a cryptocurrency. It is primarily used to tip online content creators, and it has also become increasingly popular with cryptocurrency traders in recent years. The name of the coin is derived from a famous internet meme called ‘Doge’ that features a Shiba Inu dog, which is why the fluffy animal appears in the Dogecoin logo.

It was founded in 2013 by software developer couple, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. They had previously worked at both IBM and Adobe, respectively, and used this technological expertise to create Dogecoin. It was originally intended as a joke about the growing popularity of altcoins, although it was also intended to be more accessible than Bitcoin.

The result is a coin that has attracted a large Internet community, and at the head of this group is none other than Tesla business mogul who constantly tweets and calls himself Technoking, Elon Musk. It has repeatedly backed Dogecoin, leading to sharp spikes in the price of the coin.

Will Dogecoin increase in value?

There are no guarantees, although the value of blockchain technology in the realm of decentralized finance has become obvious in the wake of the success of Bitcoin. Whether Dogecoin can emulate this remains in doubt, although with Elon Musk pushing it, anything seems possible.

Fundamental analysis of Dogecoin is difficult to conduct, and value investors can be left scratching their heads. However, for growing investors with an appetite for risk and reward in equal measure, investing in Dogecoin could be their winning lottery ticket.

Social networks react

Bitcoin and Ethereum aren’t the only digital currencies that are hitting record highs this week. Dogecoin, the crypocurrency that features the face of a Shiba Inu dog as its logo, has surpassed 10 cents for the first time. https://t.co/oOWYiG7682 – CNN International (@cnni) April 14, 2021

For the latest news on Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies, check out the cryptocurrency news on our website.