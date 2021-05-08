Where to buy Dogecoin hours before Elon Musk hosts SNL?

Elon Musk’s highly anticipated debut on “Saturday Night Live” is hours away and expectations for multiple Dogecoin referrals and pranks are high. While investors and analysts are keen to see SNL’s quirk unfold for the popular cryptocurrency, it’s not too late to buy Dogecoin now.

If you are looking for answers on how to buy Dogecoin, read this guide.

How and where to buy Dogecoin right now?

The price of Dogecoin has already gained 12,000% since early 2021, but if Musk removes references to Dogecoin on SNL, it is conceivable that new all-time highs will be set. If you want to buy Dogecoin now, the first step is to select a reliable cryptocurrency broker.

Our team of financial experts identified two leading cryptocurrency brokers that offer the ability to buy Dogecoin.

1. eToro

Fintech giant eToro added Dogecoin to its platform in recent days, but the broker’s track record spans more than 10 years. EToro is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency brokers in recent years and its momentum is simply picking up after signing an agreement to list its shares on a major American public stock exchange.

If you want to buy Dogecoin, setting up an account on eToro is the first step in the right direction. Click the link below to get started:

two. Plus500

Plus500 is a Contract for Difference (CFD) broker that features reliability, low fees, and an easy-to-use interface. A CFD is slightly different than a standard broker. Instead of buying an asset outright, for example buying Dogecoin, the investor owns a derivative product that changes based on the performance of the underlying asset.

Setting up an account at Plus500 is straightforward, so if you’re looking to buy Dogecoin, Plus500 is a great option. Click the link below to open an account:

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke, but recent backing from several billionaire investors such as Musk and Mark Cuban has created a new interest in the coin. Even professional investors and traders are wondering what Dogecoin is and how to buy Dogecoin as it was practically unheard of before the end of 2020. Dogecoin currently has a circulating supply of 127 billion, with 113 billion coins already mined.

Musk said in February that he is interested in Dogecoin because he simply loves dogs and memes. While it certainly increases Dogecoin’s visibility, the Cuban billionaire may have made a better case for investors to buy Dogecoin. The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks is accepting Dogecoin as a means of paying for tickets. He wrote in a tweet:

Meme coins like Doge only work if they get utility and users use them for that utility. As long as you can spend Doge, because we know your annual inflation rate is set in 5 billion coins, you can gain SOME value as profit grows. It becomes like any other currency.

Will Elon Musk Raise Dogecoin Price During SNL?

The 2021 GameStop saga taught us all one thing: anything is possible when it comes to investing in meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. While Musk is the guest host of a comedy show, Dogecoin backers are expecting a surprise announcement. Given the billionaire’s eccentric attitude and a history of controversial activities, such as taking a puff on Joe Rogan’s podcast, there will be nothing off the table that can push the price of Dogecoin an inch closer to the moon.

Social networks react