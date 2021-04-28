Where to buy Dogecoin as Elon Musk calls himself ‘Dogefather’

Whenever Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets, he tends to attract a lot of attention. His jokes on social media have previously resulted in significant increases in the price of various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Today, Musk once again stoked the Dogecoin fire with a tweet.

As a result, the price of DOGE has risen once again, and many investors now want to know how to buy Dogecoin ‘shares’ right now. If you fall into this category, check out our guide on how to buy Dogecoin. For those of you who want to invest in Dogecoin now, this page explains where to buy Dogecoin shares.

How and where to buy Dogecoin ‘shares’ today

Before we get into our list of the best places to buy Dogecoin, let’s clear something up. On the internet, one of the most popular search terms these days has been “where to buy Dogecoin shares.” Before investing in Dogecoin, make sure you know that it is not a stock; it is actually a form of cryptocurrency.

Now that we have removed any misconceptions, it is time to list the best ways to buy Dogecoin. The easy way to buy Dogecoin is through a trusted cryptocurrency broker or exchange, and while these are slightly different in nature, they are both platforms that allow users to quickly open and close trades with minimal fees.

Our experienced team of cryptocurrency experts have reviewed the different places to buy Dogecoin with great scrutiny and have put together this list as a result. The following are the two best places to buy DOGE.

1. FXTB

FXTB is a CFD broker with an exemplary track record for reliability. The platform’s fees are highly competitive and its interface is clean and easy to use. It is certainly a good place to buy Dogecoin.

2. Skilling

Skilling has made waves in the industry since its formation in 2016. Led by a team of fintech veterans, the platform offers many intuitive features and is one of the most trusted trading options. It is an excellent place to exchange Dogecoin.

If none of these options meet your criteria, we can help. We have a wide selection of reviews on our website detailing many alternative cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges, so if you haven’t found what you’re looking for yet, we’ve got you covered.

Additionally, if you feel hampered by a lack of fundamental cryptocurrency knowledge, our hands-on cryptocurrency course for beginners can jump-start your Dogecoin investment journey.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin, known as DOGE for short, is a cryptocurrency. The name of the coin comes from the famous internet meme ‘Doge’, which is an image of a Shiba Inu dog, and this is exactly why the humorous canine serves as the Dogecoin logo.

Founded in 2013 by software development duo, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the project was originally intended to be a joke about the myriad of new altcoins entering the market. However, thanks to the power of the internet, this has changed rapidly, and the value of DOGE is now no laughing matter.

Dogecoin is frequently used to tip online content creators and has also seen a surge in popularity among the cryptocurrency trading community. Additionally, the currency addresses some of the scalability issues that are present with Bitcoin, with some considering it a more accessible currency.

The coin has now established itself as a significant cryptocurrency with a loyal following, and even major institutions are starting to pay attention. Much of this is due to everyone’s favorite billionaire Elon Musk, who has repeatedly endorsed the coin on his Twitter account, causing its price to spike.

Will Dogecoin go up in price?

Nothing can be guaranteed, especially given the volatility the currency is currently experiencing. The success of many cryptocurrencies has proven the value of blockchain technology, with hundreds of national governments now supporting blockchain projects with myriad applications that extend far beyond DeFi.

It remains to be seen whether Dogecoin can replicate the success of Bitcoin or Ethereum, and on paper, some are wondering what the fundamental value of Dogecoin is beyond a viral stunt. However, with trading volumes growing by the day, it looks like DOGE could be here to stay.

With business powerhouses like Musk fueling the DOGE train, anything seems possible right now. If you are a growing investor with an appetite for massive rewards with considerable risks, investing in Dogecoin could prove to be an exciting financial decision as the coin gains value.

