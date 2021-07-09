Where to Buy Crystals Online

. / John Francis

Anyone else need all the good vibes they can get? Or maybe you just want to trade in your go-to charm necklace for something a little … ~ vibier ~? Fans of crystals say these sparkly rocks vibrate on frequencies that can connect with our own, promoting intelligence, calmness, self-love, and all sorts of other positive qualities. They work like this: The crystal’s energy combines with our own vibes, creating a whole new wavelength that has specific qualities. And hey, if you’re not sure about all that, even crystal skeptics have to agree that they’re pretty, right?

There tons of way you can use a crystal: You can wear one on a piece of jewelry, place one on your bedside table, set them throughout your home, meditate with them, set them on your altar, and even carry one with you in your bra. Of course, you can also use them as decor, because even skeptics have to admit these lil guys are gorgeous.

A note on crystal shopping: There aren’t any international regulations on crystal mining, and some crystals on the market have been mined by forced or child labor, or severely impact the environment they’re mined from. When you’re crystal shopping, avoid crystals that seem suspiciously cheap, and seek out shops that share info on their sourcing practices. If in doubt, you can always ask the retailer where their crystals come from. If they don’t know, that’s a bad sign. (For more on ethical crystal shopping, read this piece.)

If you can’t stroll on down to your local witch shop these days (what, you don’t have one of those?), You can find plenty of crystals online. Here are some of them:

1

The Spirit Nectar

Amethyst Bottle Necklace TheSpiritNectar etsy.com

$ 37.75

Etsy seller The Spirit Nectar offers sustainable, fair trade crystals and donates $ 1 from every sale.

two

Moonrise Crystal

Peacock Ore MoonriseCrystal etsy.com

$ 11.00

Hawaii-based retailer Moonrise Crystal lets you sort your rocks by color.

3

House of NteKKah

The “Royal” Chakra Set with Clearing Selenite Slab HouseOfNteKKah etsy.com

$ 55.55

Black-owned retailer House of NteKKah offers crystal sets featuring hand-selected stones, as well as individual crystals and other metaphysical products.

4

Peach and pixie

Rose Quartz Point PeachAndPixie etsy.com

$ 28.88

Rose quartz is one of the most popular crystals, because it’s intended to promote self-love, love-love, and healing. Peach and Pixie, another Black-owned brand, offers a wide variety of different crystals in different shapes.

5

Aquarian Soul

Gemstone Facial Rollers Aquarian Soul shopaquariansoul.com

$ 30.00

Along with individual crystals, Aquarian Soul offers crystal-focused wellness products like facial rollers and bath soaks.

6

Happy Soul Online

Pendulum – Aventurine

Along with a variety of crystals in different shapes and sizes, Happy Soul Online offers rare gems — like a $ 10,000, gigantic amethyst.

7

Sankofa Living

2.5 “Selenite Towers SankofaLiving etsy.com

$ 6.50

Black-owned shop Sankofa Living takes its name from a word used by the Akan tribe in Ghana, translating to “it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.”

8

House of Intuition

Mercury Retrograde Crystal Set House of Intuition houseofintuitionla.com

$ 20.00

LA-based shop House of Intuition offers crystals selected for a variety of purposes, including this Mercury Retrograde kit (I need it).

9

Created By Navajo Hands

Navajo Handmade Sterling Silver Bracelet with Turqouise CreatedByNavajoHands etsy.com

$ 185.00

Navajo-owned brand Created By Navajo Hands features jewelry with gemstones like turquoise and tiger’s eye.

10

Bonearrow

Queen of the Underworld Ring in Garnet RING SIZES bonearrow.com

£ 85.00

For ethically-sourced, vegan, creatively-designed jewelry featuring crystals and gemstones, check out UK-based Bonearrow.

eleven

Energy muse

Rainbow Moonstone Moon Necklace energy muse energymuse.com

$ 99.95

Whether you’re looking for crystal jewelry, crystal sets, crystal bath soaks, or just plain ol ‘crystals, Energy Muse has it.

12

Kotah bear

Multi Stone Arches Band

Diné-owned brand Kotah Bear features jewelry and accessories handcrafted by Native American artisans.

13

Seven Gems Shop

Rose Quartz Star Sphere SevenGemsShop etsy.com

$ 14.00

Bay Area-based, Black-owned crystal shop Seven Gems offers ethically-sourced crystals at a variety of budgets, including a featured section of those under $ 25.

14

Modern Mystic Shop

Carnelian Skull Modern Mystic Shop modernmysticshop.com

$ 28.00

Hello, yes, I do need a skull-shaped crystal.

fifteen

The Zen Company

Rose Quartz Crystal Pyramid TheZenCompany etsy.com

$ 25.00

Black-owned business The Zen Company offers handmade crystal pyramids and jewelry.

