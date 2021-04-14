Where to Buy Coinbase Shares: Top Platforms for Trading COIN Shares

In news that has excited many within the crypto community, Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Exchange this Wednesday morning under the symbol NASDAQ: COIN.

The company has chosen to go public through a direct listing, and this announcement has drawn attention to the Nasdaq and the technology sector in general. If you want to invest in Coinbase, today is your chance.

Many investors feel that today it could offer them significant potential to establish a foothold in the rapidly growing crypto space. We previously explained how to buy Coinbase shares when they become available, however, given the imminence of your investment opportunity in Coinbase, we thought it would be helpful to explain where you can buy Coinbase shares today in more detail.

Read our list below to get an idea of ​​the main options.

Where to buy Coinbase shares today

If you are trying to find the best places to buy Coinbase shares, it is important that you set a high standard when reviewing your options. There are many online brokers you can use, although choosing the best one requires an eye for detail and rigorous testing.

However, since the direct list is today, our financial experts have saved you time by thoroughly testing the top three options below.

Each of these brokers has a strong track record and a good mix of reliable services and unique features, so you can be sure that they are some of the best places to buy Coinbase shares.

1.) eToro

It’s hard to go wrong with one of Europe’s top crypto and equities brokers. Etoro is a platform that has grown rapidly since its inception in 2006, and the Israel-based broker is one of the best places to buy COIN shares today. If you are looking for a combination of an industry leading interface and powerful analytical features to monitor your investments, eToro could be the broker for you.

2.) Plus500

After having tested Plus500 extensively, the platform’s user-friendly interface became immediately apparent. The main advantage of the platform is its flexible approach to investing. Instead of buying Coinbase shares outright, you can use CFDs, which are generally a cheaper alternative. Having a CFD means owning a contract that represents COIN shares rather than owning it directly.

3. Capital.com

If you want to know where you can easily buy Coinbase stock today, Capital.com could be the solution. During our extended test of the service, we were particularly pleased with its speed, ease of use, and reliability. If Capital.com looks like it might be the product for you, sign up by clicking the link below.

It is possible that none of these brokers is what you are looking for, and if that is the case, do not worry, we can help you. Our reviews page contains a full selection of the best brokers. You can find a detailed evaluation of your credentials and links to register. Also, if you are somewhat confused about how to invest in Coinbase stocks, you may need a quick introduction to the stock market first. With this in mind, we have generated a practical guide to buying stocks in 2021.

What is Coinbase?

Coinbase, Inc. is an American cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in June 2012 by Brian Armstrong, a former Airbnb engineer. Without an official physical headquarters, the platform now serves around 43 million users in more than 100 countries. With 1,249 employees and $ 1.14 billion generated in revenue in 2020, the platform is now the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the entire United States by trading volume, trumping competitors like Binance.

Armstrong and his team spotted the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial markets, and with the rise of cryptocurrencies, users would need a place to trade them. While fiat currencies have exchanges around the world, the crypto sphere lacked such infrastructure, and that is what Coinbase has tried to produce.

Working like any conventional exchange, users register with Coinbase, verify their identity, and fund their account. They can then buy and sell any of the more than 50 supported cryptocurrencies, including the extremely valuable Bitcoin (which hit a new all-time high today).

In addition, the company has a suite of products that cover everything related to cryptocurrencies. For users who want a professional digital asset trading experience, there is Coinbase Pro, and for investors who want to store their crypto safely, there is Coinbase Wallet. The company also offers a stablecoin, USD Coin and specific products for institutional clients and even payment services for merchants.

Will Coinbase Shares Increase in Value?

Nothing is guaranteed, especially in the stock market, although this could be a resounding investment. With more than 2.8 million people actively trading through Coinbase each month, last year the company had its first profitable year since 2017, generating $ 322 million in net profit. With a strong balance sheet and the promise of steady earnings growth, the company’s fundamentals look firm on paper.

However, there are some doubts about the business model of the company that you should take into account. The main one is based on the fact that cryptocurrencies are so popular because they are decentralized, existing outside of the current financial system. However, Coinbase is really centralized, which means that it acts like a bank and holds your coins for you. This means that you don’t own your own coins directly, which seems to be at odds with the entire DeFi narrative.

Your main consideration when projecting the future price of Coinbase shares is your belief in the history of macro crypto. Coinbase has led the way in the cryptocurrency sector for nearly a decade, and with many analysts expecting growth to accelerate even further, the crypto space could become even more lucrative. On its first day of trading, Coinbase could be worth more than Goldman Sachs. Just think about it for a moment …

