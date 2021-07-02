Where to Buy Cheap Picture Frames in 2021 – Best Affordable Picture Frames

Courtesy

I get it. Sometimes, you just simply don’t want to drop a whole load of ca $ h — especially if you still have the rest of your apartment to fill. Furniture can get pretty expensive (I’m sorry, but a couch can cost how much ???), so the easiest way to cut down on $$$ while decorating your home is by shopping for affordable home decor — and more specifically, cheap picture frames.

I’m! Just! Saying! There are a ton of inexpensive options out there (that, yes, don’t require you to skimp out on ~ aesthetics ~), and I’ve found 10 of ’em for ya. From pretty gold ones that’ll instantly glam up any room to sleek acrylic bbs (in case modern is more your style) —take a look, below, for where to buy cheap picture frames. I promise you’ll find something you’ll love.

(Oh, and if you’re looking for more ways to ball on a budget, check out our guides to shopping for affordable furniture and cheap dressers.)

1

this super affordable one

Magnetic Frame

We! Sees it! An under- $ 10 option !!! Especially when it looks this chic, too.

two

these gold bbs

Acrylic & Metal Standing Frames West Elm westelm.com

$ 28.90

With these bad boys, all you’ll need to do is slip your photo in between the metal frame and acrylic block. No more painfully fastening those tiny metal pieces on the back of traditional picture frames. Plus! Look at how luxe these guys look.

3

this #TBT

“Look at This Photograph” Wood Picture Frame NobleIntentCo etsy.com

$ 37.00

I’m sorry, I saw this and just HAD to show you. For the ultimate throwback (and some mighty belly laughs), display this Nickleback-inspired picture frame somewhere very visible. It deserves nothing less.

4

this vintage-looking set

Glass Photo Frame Collection (Set of 3)

Simple, pretty, and a tad bit vintage-inspired. This three-pack of picture frames is perfect for showingcasing some of your most precious mems.

5

these marble options

Textured Marble Frames West Elm westelm.com

$ 25.35

If you want to have a little more fun with your picture frame curation, go for these stone options. Colored marble is such a chic and sophisticated choice that’s still not at all stuffy.

6

this natural-looking one

Burl Wood Picture Frame

An understated option, this burl wood frame is so gorgeous and would look stunning in any space.

7

these rustic ones

4×6 Picture Frame (Set of 2)

If you’re into that whole modern farmhouse chic movement (hi, me), then get a load of these guys. And for 10 bucks a set? This deal is can’t-miss.

8

this gleaming silver frame

Metal Photo Frame

Let’s not sleep on H&M Home, my pals. This simple silver frame from the fashion retailer’s home decor department looks wayyy more expensive than it really is.

9

these minimalist frames

Assorted Modern Lacquer Frames West Elm westelm.com

$ 9.97

If your style leans more simplistic, here are some thick lacquer frames that’ll look good in any room.

10

These rose gold ones

Monique Lhuillier Marlowe Frame Pottery Barn potterybarn.com

$ 19.50

Charming and traditional, these rose gold frames are meant to dress up that corner of your home.

