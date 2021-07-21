Where to Buy a Brandon Blackwood Bag in 2021? Try Saks Fifth Avenue

Open Instagram, and you’re guaranteed to see fashion insiders touting at least one of the following items: a pair of oval sunglasses, an oversized button-down, or a Brandon Blackwood box bag.

The last item in the trifecta is typically the hardest to shop. As it turns out, Blackwood’s miniature totes are as recognized for their boxy shape as their sold-out notices, selling around 100,000 bags since opening his namesake label in 2015. It was his ESR tote, a bag embellished with “End Systemic Racism” in place of its logo, though, that landed Blackwood on many radars last year. (The tote was discontinued in March, to keep the bag’s message from becoming an over-commoditized trend.)

With celeb fans like Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, and Halle Berry, the brand is building on its momentum with a new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue: a handful of exclusive styles that are very much still available.

Shop Brandon Blackwood at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mini Kendrick Iridescent Snakeskin Box Bag

Brandon blackwood

$ 395.00

Syl Dalmation Ponyhair Top-Handle Satchel

Brandon blackwood

$ 170.00

Medium Kuei Croc-Embossed Crossbody Bag

Brandon blackwood

$ 285.00

Syl Logo Denim Shoulder Bag

Brandon blackwood

$ 150.00

Kuei Metallic Snakeskin Crossbody Bag

Brandon blackwood

$ 385.00

The Saks Fifth Avenue roster blends what Blackwood calls “elevated materials” (metallics and snakeskin) with Y2K-inspired flourishes like a Dalmatian print and all-over denim. Two bags come in a single-strap satchel silhouette; the others are variations of Blackwood’s signature miniature totes.

If history repeats itself, Blackwood’s exclusive designs for Saks Fifth Avenue won’t be available for long. We’d err on the side of swiping a bag now, instead of waiting — or hoping — for a restock later.

Halie LeSavage Halie LeSavage is a New York City-based writer and editor for Bazaar.com, where she covers all things e-commerce and shopping.

