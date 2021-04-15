Where the truth lies. ‘The Dry’ trailer

IFC Films has released the official trailer for the film adaptation of Jane Harper’s first novel, ‘The Dry’. Starring Eric Bana (‘The decisive hour’), ​​it is a crime drama that will have its premiere in both US theaters and on VOD on May 24.

Directed by Robert Connolly (‘Paper Planes’) from a script co-adapted with Harry Cripps, the film will see Bana as federal agent Aaron Falk, who returns to his hometown after an absence of more than twenty years. to attend the funeral of Luke, a childhood friend who allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life, victim of an attack of madness that has plagued the community after a decade of drought.

When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens an old wound: the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect that these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence, but his own as well, Falk grapples with prejudice towards him and the pent-up rage of a terrified community.

Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson, Sam Corletty and Joe Klocek complete the cast of the film, which will be produced by Banana, Connolly, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson. Lacinta already had its premiere at the beginning of the year in Australia, where it caused a stir and became one of the 15 highest-grossing Australian films in history despite the pandemic.

