All up to you. You have to decide, and no matter which option you choose, the consequences are fatal. Would you kill one human being to save five others?

That is the tremendous question that one of the most famous mental experiments in history asks you.

This is why it became a powerful tool to reveal fascinating aspects of our moral concepts, captivating brilliant minds, from philosophers and psychologists to neuroscientists and engineers.

And, since the coronavirus pandemic began, it has been even more present given the tremendous decisions that the disease has and will continue to force it to make.

What measures benefit society the most? How much of the available funds do you spend on fighting SARS-CoV-2 at the expense of other needs? Are the costs associated with changes in lifestyle justified? To whom should we give what, when and how?

The questions multiply and everyone calls to choose between options that involve sacrifices, as occurs with the tram dilemma.

That is why it has been so quoted, but where does it come from?

You drive

The exercise of imagining situations in which no option is good to explore which would be the best and reflect on it is very long-standing.

In Western culture, there are those who cite as their ancestor a classic dilemma recorded in the Talmud – the work that gathers rabbinical discussions written between ~ 30 BC and ~ 500 AD – in which two people are lost in the desert with enough water to keep alone a live one until you reach a town. But they could share it, risking both lives, hoping to find more sooner.

Others point to those who struggled with the notion of just war, such as the theologians Saint Augustine of Hippo (354-430 AD) and Thomas Aquinas (1225-1275).

In the article “The problem of abortion and the double effect principle” (Oxford Review, 1967), the British philosopher imagines several parallel scenarios as “a way to shed light on the issue of abortion”.

Perhaps one of those scenarios you have seen in war movies: that situation in which a pilot, knowing that he is about to crash, tries to fly to the least populated area.

"To make the parallel as close as possible, it is better to assume that this is a runaway tram driver who sorcan maneuver it from one narrow track to another"

“Five men are working on one road and one man on the other; whoever is on the road where he enters will die.”

If you are driving, which way do you go?

Easy?

But we cannot forget that there is a minority that does not think the same, because their reasons serve to reflect. And that is precisely the goal of a thought experiment.

Others disagree with the simple calculation that saving 5 lives is always better than saving 1; they point out, for example, that people have the right not to be killed and we cannot dispose of someone’s life for the common good.

The vast majority of people choose to sacrifice one to rescue five.

Foot itself leads us to doubt our decision by asking us to assume that the lives of the six individuals are at risk not from a streetcar but from illness.

Suppose you are a doctor and you are about to save a patient’s life by giving him a massive dose of scarce medicine. At that time another 5 patients arrive, and each of them needs only 20% of that dose to survive.

"We feel compelled to let a man die instead of many if that is our only option," says the philosopher before challenging us.

“Why then do we not feel that it is justified to kill a person in the interest of cancer research or to get, say, their organs and graft them to those who need them?”

It’s not the same, right?

True.

Let’s go back to the tram dilemma.

Without and with intention

When you divert the train to save the 5 people, your intention is not to kill the one on the other track. If that person manages to save himself, it would be wonderful.

You are not sacrificing one person to save 5, even if in the end that is the result and even if from the beginning it was the most likely.

The difference is clearer when you consider the hypothetical case conjured in 1985 by the philosopher Judith Jarvis Thomson in response to the article that Foot had published 18 years earlier.

His body is large enough to stop the train. Not yours.

Tranviology

After Thomson added that scenario and modified the original so that it was not the driver but an outside observer who has the ability to divert the train by moving a lever, “the streetcar dilemma” – a term she coined – took off from an amazing way.

In the last 35 years, other philosophers have invented many more ingenious and surreal scenarios with runaway trains and people in danger, while researchers recruit volunteers to collect answers that are then analyzed with the illusion of deepening knowledge about our way of being human.

And while many are convinced that it reveals useful nuances of human behavior, others see it as a futile search for the unknowable.

Why and for what?

One of the aspects that make the tram dilemma so valuable is the fact that the results it produces are so clear and consistent.

Just as a vast majority of us would choose to detour the trolley in the first option, around the same amount would not push the fat man to stop him.

That does not happen very often.

But what good is it if it’s just a made-up problem, almost like a game?

The results are the same throughout the world: the vast majority would divert the train but would not push the fat man.

Mental experiments have been essential in academic discourse since the ancient Greeks and Romans, because, as the philosopher Frances Kamm of Harvard University explained to the BBC, “they isolate the factors you want to focus on.”

"If you take real life cases it is difficult to examine and prove which factor is crucial. When devising artificial cases, philosophers we are acting like a scientist in the laboratory that to understand the outside world, you have to find out if, for example, a particle of dust makes a difference in friction, and to do that you try to keep everything else constant."

Whereas for moral philosophers like Kamm the tram dilemma is a useful tool for exploring what we consider good and bad, right and wrong, psychologists use it to understand why we do one thing and not another, why we think the way we think.

Imagine this heartbreaking version of the streetcar dilemma.

What would you do?

You are in the middle of World War II and you are hiding, along with your baby and other Nazis. Your son begins to cry. If you don’t suffocate him and kill him, the Nazis will find them and kill them all. What would you do?

“I couldn’t kill my baby,” replied a student on a BBC program, obviously upset.

"Not even knowing that he will die minutes later anyway?", They Asked.

“Yes, yes, but not from the hand of his mother,” she confirmed, moved, with her head in her hands.

That version of the streetcar dilemma was the story of the last TV series show “M * A * S * H” from the 1970s, which took place during the Korean War (1950-53).

Neuroscientists, for their part, incorporated magnetic resonance imaging machines to glimpse what happens in our brains when they faced different scenarios in the tram dilemma.

Manufactured consciousness

Other professionals take advantage of the insights emanating from the tram dilemma studies as a guide to their projects.

So the tram dilemma is useful to engineers and technologists when programming robots, particularly in situations involving conflicting priorities.

What, for example, should a driverless car do when a collision is imminent?

Analysis of the more than 40 million responses MIT Media Lab received after launching its “Moral Machine” experiment in 2014, in which, instead of a tram, an autonomous car was about to run over people showed that participants preferred to save groups youth above all.

Although the tram dilemma offers no solutions, it does help to rigorously reflect on scenarios before they happen.

War

Reflecting is a luxury that soldiers often cannot afford in the midst of battle. But it is also a luxury that must be given.

A few years ago, the philosopher David Edmonds, working for the BBC, visited the West Point Military Academy in New York State, United States, where cadets study philosophy and have to decide if they divert the tram and if they kill the fat man.

Among his teachers is Jeff McMahan, one of the most respected moral philosophers, who vehemently defended the relevance of the streetcar dilemma.

Occasionally it comes in handy to think.

Outside the classroom, Edmonds says, an officer admitted that teaching cadets to think reflectively for themselves carried a risk: that of insubordination.

Critics of the streetcar dilemma say it is too unrealistic to reveal anything important about real-life morale.

However, it puts us in a similar situation to those faced by economists, politicians, the military, surgeons and others, whether with budgets, measures, pumps or scalpels, and those decisions, whether they are made by an individual, are not made alone: ​​the society, we dictate which is the preferable option.

