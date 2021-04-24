Where the Heck Do Stars Really Keep Their Awards?

And she’s not alone in searching for a spot to house her hardware. Not all stars have a trophy case or mantle or even a shelf dedicated to their achievements.

Some celebs see their award behavior as an act in humility, stashing their Tony or Grammy or Golden Globe or even Oscar in the, uh, s – tiest of places. Others have passed it off to their parents, either as a show of gratitude for all the work they put in to help achieve their dreams or because they don’t quite trust themselves to be responsible for its safekeeping. And, actually, a few aren’t entirely sure where their statuettes are at the moment.

But they’ve all got a story. So before the next batch of statuettes get handed out at the April 25 Oscars, see what happened after these stars thanked the Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press and a room full of their couture-clad peers.