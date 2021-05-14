Where the DGT fines more the use of the mobile in Spain

A report from the DGT shows us which are the provinces where more fines for the use of mobile phones are imposed. We will tell you.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 13, 2021 (12:40 CET)

Where the use of a mobile phone in the car is fined more in Spain: data from the DGT.

The use of mobile phone It is one of the DGT’s biggest headaches in recent years. As we have told you, the government has raised sanctions for its use with its last reform, happening to be punished with 200 euros fine and the withdrawal of six points driving license.

Now, thanks to a report published by the DGT that includes the evolution of sanctions in the last five years, we have the opportunity to know where you are fined more for using the mobile phone. Yesterday we told you what the 50 radars that fined the most and, today, where this basic traffic rule is most violated.

In recent years we have seen a dangerous rebound in mobile phone use. In 2015, the DGT imposed 102,872 sanctions for this reasonBut in 2016 and 2017, fines fell slightly, both years below 90,000. Sadly, in 2018 (90,947 penalties) and, above all, in 2019 and 2020 (97,725 and 96,442 fines) the rebound is evident.

What we do not know is whether this rebound is due to increased use of mobile phones on the road or, on the contrary, is due to the installation of a greater number of cameras and radars by the DGT, which increase vigilance and, of course, the control points are multiplying.

The new cameras of the DGT have increased the surveillance of mobile phone use on the road

Mobile phone, the provinces where it is most fined

With the Traffic powers transferred in the Basque Country and Catalonia, it is evident that Madrid it was going to be the region where more infractions were registered. This has been the case for the last five years, although its evolution is also considerable. In 2015, 19,576 fines were imposed for the use of mobile phones, while in 2020 they remained at 14,973. Even in 2017 it was possible to lower the barrier of 14,000 sanctions.

The second region where it has been fined the most for the use of mobile phones is Valencia, with 6,529 penalties. A fact that should be worrying because, except in 2015, they had never broken the barrier of 6,000 fines. The third province with the highest fines for mobile phone use is Malaga, where in 2020 4,695 drivers were sanctioned but that in the years 2019, 2017 and 2015 the barrier of 5,000 infractions was exceeded.

The relationship between coast, tourism and mobile phone use on the road seems obvious. In the last two years, infractions in Santa Cruz of Tenerife They have grown to 4,089 in 2020, while until 2019 they had never exceeded 3,500 fines. More representative is the data of The palms. With fewer visitors in 2020, last year’s violations (3,636) were the lowest of the last five. In 2019, this figure reached 4,701 complaints. This same decrease is observed in Balearic Islands, where it went from 4,963 fines in 2019 to 3,822 in 2020.

On the positive side, taking Ceuta and Melilla out of the equation, Ávila has the most respectful drivers with the use of mobile phones. Between 2017 and 2020 they have always been the region with the fewest recorded infractions, reducing them to 285 fines last year. Only Cuenca, in 2016 and 2015, managed to snatch this good data from him.