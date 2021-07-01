Where the deadly heat wave in Canada is coming from and what it may entail

Sun and extreme heat, the panorama that plagues Canada these days (Photo: Andrew Chin via .)

Canada drowns at almost 50 degrees. The North American country is experiencing the highest temperatures in its history, an extreme heat wave that has already left more than 200 deaths in the last four days. Experts attribute it to a phenomenon known as ‘heat dome’.

The term, which does not correspond to a strictly defined meteorological figure, as the BBC meteorologist Nick Miller points out, corresponds to the presence of huge areas of high atmospheric pressure, leading to very clear skies and sunny days.

As the high pressure pattern continues, the heat wave becomes chronic and becomes more extreme due to the effect of the sun, as if it were acting as a plug that prevents the affected territory from being ventilated.

In a convection movement, the warm air tries to leave the area, but that ‘plug’, retains it and pushes it back towards the surface, which releases more heat, in a continuous cycle, which perfectly exemplifies the ‘ greenhouse effect’.

In addition, according to eltiempo.es, the situation of high temperatures in this season is favored by the geography of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. On the surface, the south component winds predominate, so the air reached the town of Lytton warmer and drier as it was located in a valley.

The experts, “without words”

Currently, Canada suffers from this phenomenon in much of its geography, from the west (the US is also affected in coastal states such as California, Washington or Oregon) to its Arctic territories.

Precisely, in these last two American states the balance is also mortal, with at …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.