where science is as important as fiction

When this film hit theaters it seemed difficult for Christopher Nolan to overcome the shock caused by Origin (2010). According to some opinions, he succeeded; for others, it did not go as far, but it stayed close. Regardless of who may be right, since the films were made for tastes, the two titles have many points in common: not only the search for originality at all costs, but the use of the combination of science and imagination to tell stories deeply human. The sacrifices that we must make for our loved ones, especially for our closest relatives, are the heart of this film as they were of Origen.

We are in the year 2060. Climate change is no longer a prediction and its consequences have set life on the planet back decades. Modern technology seems to have been erased and the priority is to cultivate the Earth despite the extreme conditions, to get enough food. It is no wonder that former astronaut Cooper became a farmer; not only does no one think about space travel anymore, but children are taught in schools that they never existed. But one day it is revealed to Cooper that NASA continues to exist in secret, and that it is preparing one last mission: a ship that will penetrate a wormhole near Saturn, in search of possible planets that can host the human species. since the depletion of the Earth is irreversible. Cooper agrees to lead the team, although it is difficult for him to leave his family behind, since, recovering Einstein’s theories, the time during his trip will pass differently and the years will pass much faster on the blue planet than aboard the ship or on some of the worlds you visit.

From the moment the Endurance spacecraft takes off, the film is divided into two parallel stories: that of the astronauts’ journey and that of Cooper’s family on Earth, especially his daughter Murph, who grows up to become a scientist. working on the space project. Cooper receives broadcasts, to which he cannot respond, in which he watches his children grow up, have children in turn, grow old, die. The crash leaves him devastated, even though he already knew he was embarking on a journey of no return. But the laws of time and space vary in your environmentAnd in the end you may find not only a way to see your family again, but to step into a circle that shows why you were chosen to head that mission.