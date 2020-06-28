© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Where is Vanessa Guillén? The Army says it does « everything possible » to find it after receiving criticism. Ex-military denounce abuses

Where is Vanessa Guillén? Interrogations about the disappearance of the young Latino soldier, who has been missing since April 22 from the Fort Hood, Texas base, are still multiple. The search continues.

The Army, which indicated that it is the institution that is leading the investigation to find out her whereabouts, assured this Saturday that it is doing « everything possible » to find her. She also tried to answer some questions in this regard, after receiving criticism from the soldier’s family and civil organizations for allegedly acting late in this case.

After Guillén’s family claimed that this 20-year-old girl said she had suffered sexual harassment before disappearing, dozens of former military women have meanwhile reported situations of abuse of this type of which they allegedly were victims when they were in the Armed Forces. .

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Sylvia García, Guillén’s family, and Guillén’s attorney met with criminal investigators following this case. After the meeting, they said that they believed that there is a criminal motive related to his disappearance.

What the Army says

These are some of the elements that the Army provided on its website to clarify frequently asked questions about the case of Vanessa Guillén:

-He clarified that his disappearance was reported for unity to which it belonged on April 23, after she was not seen in the Fort Hood base area she was expected to be in.

-Indicated that is the institution leading the investigation into this case, in collaboration with the FBI and other agencies, adding that the agents conducting the investigation are « highly trained » to do so. The young woman’s family had asked that a « bigger agency, like the FBI » take over the case.

-He reiterated that has no clues that there is any connection between the case of Guillén and that of Gregory Morales, a soldier from the same base who disappeared in August 2019 near there and was found dead nine days ago.

-Reported that for now there is also no indication that the young woman was a victim of sexual assault No trace of complaints of sexual harassment by Guillén or other soldiers at the base. However, he added that the Fort Hood base has opened an investigation to find out if what Guillén’s family said about it is true.

« We fully understand the frustration felt by Vanessa’s family, friends and colleagues, » added the Army statement, before promising that the investigation into her case « will not stop » until it is found.

Several former soldiers report having suffered sexual harassment

Encouraged by the case of this young woman, dozens of former soldiers have reported in recent days that they have suffered situations similar to those reported by her family.

Yarimar Lewis, who enlisted in the Army at age 19 and was also at the Fort Hood, Texas, base, told Telemundo News that several sergeants made inappropriate comments to him. One of them, he said, showed him « pictures of his penis. »

« When I see Vanessa Guillén I see myself 19 years ago, » he said. « She was new and shy, and I didn’t dare say anything, » she added. Other women who were in various barracks reported episodes of harassment anonymously for fear that something would happen to them if they show their faces.

On social networks, several joined the complaints using the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen (I am Vanessa Guillén, in English).

An organization looking for the young woman ensures that she follows a new lead

The Texas EquuSearch organization, which searches for missing persons in that state, including Vanessa Guillén, made a new attempt to find them this Saturday, according to local NBC affiliate (our sister chain) KCEN.

Thirty volunteers have been working in an area of ​​Coryell County since 8 a.m. local time. Tim Miller, director and founder of Texas EquuSearch, said they knew of a lead that prompted them to perform there. On Thursday, Miller himself had announced the temporary suspension of the search for Guillén as he lacked clues to find his whereabouts.

No details have yet emerged as to whether the new lead that Miller’s organization has followed on Saturday will allow further progress in the investigation.

The Army offers $ 25,000 as a reward to anyone with valid information about Guillén’s whereabouts. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Congresswoman Garcia offer others. Rapper Baby Blash said he wanted to offer $ 5,000.

If you have credible leads on this case, you can call the number 1- (254) 187-2722to 1- (254) 288-1170, or your local police agency, indicate the Armed Forces.

Telemundo News reporter Francisco Fajardo has contributed to this report. With information from NBC News, KCEN and Telemundo Austin.