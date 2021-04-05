Where is the vaccine for this fall?

There will be no economic health as long as the pandemic is not left behind. That is possibly the best analysis after looking at the enrollment figures. They were 85,819New cars sold, which is not bad compared to the previous year (when the strictest confinement began), but which is still 30% below the March 2019 figures.

If we analyze the first quarter of 2021, we see that so far this year they have enrolled 186,061 units, which leaves us with 41.3% less than a couple of years ago. But it is that, despite the growth of 128% compared to the month of March 2020, in the accumulated of the first quarter the fall is 14.9%.

There is no channel that is saved in the first quarter of 2021. Only the figures for company cars are close to those of last year. Individuals have left almost 23% of the cars they bought in 2020 and renters a -21.3%, after a particularly unfortunate month of March, where mobility restrictions have caused their registrations to fall by 38.6% compared to 2019:

CHANNEL

1 trimester

2021

1 trimester

2020

2021 vs 2020

Particular

76,142

98,610

-22.8%

Business

76,395

77,498

-1.4%

Renter

33,524

42,595

-21.3%

TOTAL

186,061

218,703

-14.9%

The recovery of the automobile market in Spain is, like many other sectors, linked to the return of tourism. When that flow of tourists (and money) resumes, rental car sales will return, more to companies … That vaccination advances at a good pace will be the best news for the summer.

In the short term, recognize the employers’ associations of manufacturers and dealers “no sign is detected that suggests that this reduction in the market is going to be offset shortly.” The movements by the Government have been unsuccessful: the registration tax was raised for many vehicles in January and the Renove Plan was ended without having spent the funds.

It will not be at least until the second semester that the improvement is seen. And despite this, from ANFAC, the manufacturers association, they estimate lower forecasts than at the beginning of the year. They stand at 925,000 units, 26% less than in 2019, far from the 1.2 units registered in 2019.

Of concern, above all, the private channel, at historical lows and which barely accounts for 40% of all registrations. From Faconauto they request to expand the focus by launching plans to promote electric mobility. “Take into account not only the 100% electric vehicle, but the rest of electrified vehicles.” And they point out the same from Ganvam, “the need to implement dynamic measures that contribute to recovering sales volumes and avoid job destruction.”

Best-selling brands and models

In March, the best-selling brand was Peugeot, followed by Citroën. It is striking that two Asian brands, Toyota and Hyundai, overtake others such as Volkswagen or Seat.

In the accumulated of the third quarter it is also Peugeot that leads, followed by Seat at a considerable distance. In the table below we point out the 10 best-selling brands so far in 2021:

BRAND

UNITS

Peugeot

18,491

Seat

14,455

Toyota

13,665

Renault

11,852

Volkswagen

11,590

Citroën

11,561

Hyundai

10,087

KIA

9,160

AUDI

8,397

Mercedes

8,213

As to best-selling models in March it was the Peugeot 208 that leads, followed by the Citroën C3. Good sales of the Nissan Qashqai, which are liquidating all the stock before the arrival of the new model. Great results also for the Fiat 500:



MODEL

UNITS

Peugeot 208

2,898

Citroën C3

2,740

Nissan qashqai

2,310

Fiat 500

2,221

Opel corsa

2,097

Hyundai tucson

2,047

Peugeot 3008

1,895

Peugeot 2008

1,535

Dacia sandero

1,524

Toyota Corolla

1,450

More interesting are the accumulated sales in the first three months of the year. There are no changes to the podium. Good results for the Peugeot 2008 and the Hyundai Tucson, which are ahead of the Seat León and the Dacia Sandero, two of the most popular models in our market regularly:

MODEL

UNITS

Peugeot 208

5,207

Citroën C3

4,598

Nissan qashqai

4,475

Peugeot 2008

4,363

Hyundai tucson

4,280

Seat Leon

4,141

Dacia sandero

4,029

Toyota Corolla

3,815

Peugeot 3008

3,769

Renault clio

3,750

Sources: Faconauto, Ganvam, Anfac