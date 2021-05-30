Where is the trash on Android? It does not exist, but ... there are alternatives

In Android there is no recycle bin, but there is something that looks like it. This is what you need to know to recover deleted files before they disappear forever.

By now, the vast majority of Android users know – or should know – that on Android there is no recycle bin. At least, not in the same way that we are used to talking about the trash in operating systems like Windows or macOS. And, although it is true that there are ways to have a recycle bin on Android, the truth is that on certain devices and applications, yes we can find something similar to a recycle bin.

Let’s go over some of the ways you can recover deleted files such as photos or videos, before they are completely removed.

Recycle bin on Samsung mobiles

Samsung is one of the brands that offer Recycle Bin on their mobiles, from where they can recover deleted files.

This bin is included in the default gallery app, and thanks to her it is possible restore deleted images or videos from a Samsung mobile, as long as they have been deleted in the last thirty days. To do this, just follow these steps:

Open the gallery application of your Samsung mobile and touch the menu icon in the lower right, represented by three dots. On some older mobiles 3. this menu could be located in the lower right corner of the screen. Access the “Trash” section. You will see all the deleted images and videos. Tap on the image or video you want to recover, or make a long press to choose several images and videos. To finish, tap on the “Restore” button and wait for the process to finish.

Recycle bin on Xiaomi phones

If you have a Xiaomi mobile, you also have a useful one at your fingertips Recycle Bin from which to recover deleted files.

As in the case of Samsung, the trash can is present in the gallery app, and to enter it, you can follow these steps:

Open the gallery application of your Xiaomi mobile. Touch the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Touch on “Settings”. Go to the bottom of the screen, until you see the “Additional settings” section. There, tap on “Trash”.

Recycle bin on Huawei phones

Another brand that gives the possibility of recover deleted files if no more than thirty days have passed since its elimination is Huawei. And like the rest of the signatures, the trash can is included in The galery. To access it, you have to follow this process:

Open the gallery application of your Huawei mobile. Tap on the “Albums” tab. Now, tap on “Recently Deleted” to see all the photos and videos that you have deleted in the last 30 days.

Recycle bin on OnePlus mobiles

OnePlus It also gives you the possibility of recover your deleted photos and videos through its revamped gallery app. To access the trash, follow these steps:

Open the gallery app of your OnePlus mobile. Scroll to the “Collections” section, located in the center. Go to the bottom of the screen, and tap on “Recently Deleted” to see the images and videos deleted in the last 30 days.

Recycle bin on Android in Google apps

Some google apps also include the function of Recycle Bin from where you can retrieve notes —Google Keep—, images and videos —Google Photos—, emails —Gmail— or any other type of file —Google Drive—.

In most cases, the way enter the trash of Google apps It’s similar. However, we are going to review the steps to follow in each of them:

Open the trash in Google KeepOpen the Google Keep app on your mobile. Tap the three-line icon in the upper left corner. Tap on “Trash”.Open the trash in Google PhotosOpen the Google Photos app. Tap on the “Library” icon in the lower right corner. Tap on “Trash” to view photos and videos deleted in the last 60 days.Open the Gmail TrashOpen the Gmail app. Tap on the three-line icon in the upper left corner, Tap on “trash can” to see deleted or discarded emails.Open the Google Drive TrashOpen the Google Drive app. Tap on the three-line icon in the upper left corner. Tap on “trash” to see the files deleted in the last 30 days.

