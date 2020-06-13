The reality shows do not rest on Telecinco and it is that after the end of the adventure of ‘Survivientes 2020’, This Thursday, June 11, ‘La casa fuerte’ started, a new format led by Jorge Javier Vázquez, Nuria Marín and Sonsoles Ónega in which seven couples must fight to get to live inside the house with their respective safe and not in the garden as an « assailant ». Throughout the night we saw the contestants face off, reveal secrets and star in fun moments but what we did not know during the broadcast was the exact place where they were all and is that although the area where the villa where the program is recorded was mentioned, the name of the place was not exactly said.

One of the suites in the villa of ‘La casa fuerte’

Despite this, hours after the premiere of the program the doubt has already been resolved. ‘The strong house’ is located in the town of San Agustín de Guadalix. Contestants are staying exactly at the « Aal Cachucho » farm, a place that in addition to having several rooms and four independent « suites » in which clients can stay and that have their own bathroom, also allows the option of holding weddings on the premises and all kinds of events; from family to corporate meetings. As we could see during the broadcast of the program and also consulting the official site of the place, We verify that it is a farm with a considerable size (four hectares), something that will undoubtedly facilitate the performance of all kinds of tests in the gardens of the same; something fundamental in the mechanics of it.

A place close to Mediaset Spain

Notably the farm is just over 20 minutes from Mediaset España facilities, something that could undoubtedly facilitate that during the galas, family or friends can go to visit the contestants from the chain’s studios or that, on the contrary, some of these contestants can return to Telecinco if necessary. In addition, as we have seen, it is not designed to accommodate the recording of a television program, unlike what happens with ‘Big Brother’. The Zeppelin format is developed in an enclosure specially built to accommodate the broadcast of such a format. So, unlike that, in this case camera operators are responsible for recording everything that happens on site, as in ‘Survivors’, something that obviously lowers the cost of space.

Aerial view of the estate of ‘La casa fuerte’

Reserved until the end of July

Lastly, it is worth noting that the farm where the reality show takes place It has a swimming pool, something that participants will undoubtedly also appreciate, who will spend part of the summer there. But, how long will the contest last? Gema López, days ago in ‘Save me orange’ explained that the intention is for the reality show to last six weeks with the option of extending it for a longer time if the network required it; something that is confirmed if we try to book a room in the place where the program takes place: It is impossible to do it before July 23, which seems to indicate that the space would never end before that day.