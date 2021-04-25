The WhatsApp QR code is key if you want to chat from your computer. We explain where you can find it.

The QR code has become a fundamental element in WhatsAppIt is useful to use WhatsApp Web, the version of the platform to communicate from your computer’s browser without the need to install programs. But where is the QR code for WhatsApp Web?

Not all users know how to find this set of pixels necessary to log in with their WhatsApp account. To make the task easier, in this guide we will see what is the WhatsApp QR code for and where can it be found to log into WhatsApp Web.

What is the WhatsApp QR code for?

To facilitate logging into WhatsApp Web, the platform has opted for the use of QR codes instead of having to enter the phone number and a security code sent by SMS. It is a system just as safe and private, since each QR code is different and is renewed every so often, and it is also faster.

By reading the QR code with the scanner integrated into the Android mobile application, WhatsApp links the computer with your personal account and immediately opens your session. It is worth mentioning that the QR codes to enter WhatsApp Web they only work with the native WhatsApp scanner, do not try to read it with other readers, it will not have been successful.

Furthermore, it is interesting to note that WhatsApp uses QR codes to facilitate other procedures Very interesting, such as sharing your profile with other users or creating a specific QR code for your company that allows you to spread its existence to customers easily and quickly.

Where is the QR code for WhatsApp Web

We already know that the QR code is essential to use WhatsApp on your computer. Also, it is important to remember that your phone must be close to the computer in which you are going to log in, because if it is not, it will be disconnected.

Once these details are known, it is time to clarify that the WhatsApp Web QR code is on the web itself. Therefore, open your PC’s browser and Access the WhatsApp Web website and you will find the QR code on the right side of the screen. If you haven’t used the code for a while, a green button will appear to update the QR code.

Now follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile, click on it three dot button in the upper-right corner.In the drop-down menu, tap “WhatsApp Web”If you have previously linked devices, click on “Pair a device”. If not, the scanner will appear directly.Focus the QR code with your mobile camera that appears on WhatsApp Web to log in automatically.

Forget about passwords or verification codes sent by SMS, you can chat from your computer on WhatsApp Web just by focusing the QR code with the scanner offered by the app itself. As we have seen, you just have to enter the WhatsApp website to find this QR code so important.

