‘Where is the limit?’ distributes 13,500 euros in sports scholarships

05/26/2021 at 12:57 PM CEST

The inspiring content platform ‘Where is the limit?’, led by the former CEO of GAES Antonio Gassó, has carried out this Friday, May 21, in streaming, the awards ceremony of the ninth edition of its scholarship program “WITL Scholarships & rdquor;, which has the main support of Andbank, and whose objective is to help amateur athletes achieve their dreams. In addition, the prizes of a new modality have also been awarded, the special scholarship WITL Sub-23 by BH, destined to help financially a young sports promise, who is under 23 years old, has the dream of being a professional and needs financial support to get it.

In total, 9,000 euros have been awarded to sports projects, distributed among 5 of the 12 finalists, and 4,500 euros more to 7 of the 12 most voted projects in the new U-23 modality.

WINNING SPORTS PROJECTS

In this edition of the WITL Scholarships they have presented 66 different projects (11 more than last year) and there have been 10 who, thanks to its dissemination from last November, when this edition began until April 30, when the voting period closed, have managed to obtain the enough votes to reach the final phase. In addition, the WITL team decided to re-fish two projects that had not entered the Top-10 of most voted projects, and that were also finalists.

After meeting the jury, made up of personalities from the world of sports, business and communication -among them the Senator Josep Maldonado, Carlos Coloma (Olympic mountain bike medalist), Fernando Belasteguín (professional paddle tennis player), Nuria Vilanova (President of Atrevia) or the former professional cyclist 4 times winner of La Vuelta a España Roberto Heras, among many others- it has been decided to award these projects:

1,000 euros for “Morocco On Bike for the research of the Charcot Marie Tooth & rdquor ;, a project presented by a 14-year-old girl, Olivia, who suffers from a degenerative neuromuscular disease called Charcot Marie Tooth, and who intends to finish all the stages of the Morocco On Bike in her adapted tribike to raise funds for the investigation of his disease.

1,500 euros for “Connecting Senses: 21 km of swimming for deafblindness & rdquor;, a project presented by Jorge España, who suffers from deafblindness, and his guide Mapi Martínez, who intend to complete a half marathon, swimming together in the Mediterranean Sea for a week (3 km per day) to give visibility to deafblindness.

1,500 euros for “Visible Alliance: tandem to break barriers of disability & rdquor ;, presented by the young blind Eva Cambero and her guide and friend Sofía Silva, who intend to compete in adapted cycling and paratriathlon to give visibility to women and adapted sport and help the Association “Otra Oportunidad & rdquor ;.

2,500 euros for “FinisteRett: Camino de Santiago by “Mi Princesa Rett & rdquor ;, a project presented by the President of the Association“ Mi Princesa RETT & rdquor ;, Paco Santiago, who intends to pedal with a team led by comedian Dani Rovira from Mérida to Finisterre, where they will meet with the group of mothers from the Association, who will have made the Camino de Santiago in the northern part. And all this they will do to give visibility to RETT Syndrome and raise funds for its research.

2,500 euros for “Pushing Limits: Santiago to the Camino de Santiago in tandem & rdquor;, presented by Juan Zemborain, father of an 18-year-old boy, Santiago, who suffers from autism. Both are planning to ride a double bike the 757 km that separate Roncesvalles from Santiago de Compostela in 15 days, with the aim of promoting the use of the tandem as a tool for family, social and rehabilitation inclusion, and to talk about autism.

Winning projects of the special scholarship WITL sub-23 by BH

In addition to the sports scholarships, WITL has also launched, with the support of BH Bikes and as a novelty in this ninth edition of the WITL Becas, a special scholarship of 4,500 euros to help young athletes under 23 years of age who want to reach the professionalism.

The jury has decided to award these 7 projects:

300 euros for Víctor García, a 21-year-old young man from Avila who seeks to join a cycling team where he can progress and learn to the fullest in order to become professional in the future.

300 euros for David Campos, Sub-23 cyclist from the BH Templo Cafés Co-factory of Carlos Coloma, who competes in the XCO modality and wants to become a professional cyclist.

500 euros for Carmen de Felipe, who suffers from a disease that affects the right eye and the left paddle and whose big dream is to be a professional adapted cyclist.

700 euros for Abel Moga, a 20-year-old young man from Vielha who practices the “Freeride & rdquor; and he wants to be able to compete on the Freeride World Tour.

700 euros for Jaime Andrés Mariño, a 22-year-old young man from Madrid who competes in adapted cycling and wants to be a permanent cyclist in the Spanish Adapted Cycling Team.

1,000 euros for Audrey Pascual, a 16-year-old young woman from Madrid who was born without legs, is the Champion of Spain and the 2020 European Cup in the absolute category of adapted snowboarding and wants to compete in the Winter Paralympic Games.

1,000 euros for Samuel Rodríguez, a 16-year-old young man from Madrid who was born with a malformation in his left arm and wants to compete in triathlon at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Origin of the scholarships

This initiative was born in 2011 by Antonio Gassó, in his time as General Director of GAES, under the name “Pursue your dreams & rdquor ;. In the 9 editions held to date More than 1,700 amateur athletes have participated, more than € 263,000 have been donated (divided into more than 130 different winning projects), and more than 236,000 people have voted through the website to choose your winning project.

Tomi Lopez, who completed 12 ironmans in 12 months to aid RETT Syndrome research; Hector Alvarez, who with Multiple Sclerosis dared to run the 101 km of the Mont Blanc Ultra-Trail; or Angela Dominguez, who set out to travel 163 km on a handbike to investigate the Tourette Syndrome suffered by his son, are among the winners of a scholarship program that has allowed many people to make their dreams come true.