As soon as you land at Camp Nou a Quique Setién His mouth was filled with promises that he is not keeping at the moment. « I only guarantee that my team will play well, » he assured in his first press conference as a culé coach. More than six months have passed – with the pandemic involved – but the reality is that Barça fans are still waiting to see that brilliant game that the Cantabrian technician prophesied.

In sevilla Barcelona returned to be a team without identity and the eyes point to the bench. Maybe Quique Setién will have ideas in his head, but it is unable to execute them in the field. It was the coach himself, who at a press conference described the shortcomings of a team that has left the league within Real Madrid’s shot.

«In the second part we lacked organization and we did not reach the pressure in the same way, « he acknowledged. Furthermore, Setién also admitted that the defense with the ball of the team can be improved. Already in the match against Leganés, Barça was weak and needed an ral help ’referee to get the match on track, something that did not come against Sevilla. And of course, there was a puncture that may well be worth the championship.

Julen Lopetegui won the tactical game against a Setién who was unable to react to what was happening on the Sánchez Pizjuán pitch. While the local coach took advantage of the five changes to give Sevilla what the game was requiring, the visitor he only used three movements that were inoperative.

It was not until the 63rd minute of the game when he retired Braithwaite to give Arthur entry and modify the system. Seeing that this was not the solution the team was asking for, they undoed the system change again, giving a Griezmann who was 80 minutes on the bench. The last substitution was in 88 ′ when the game was already expiring, but Riqui Puig barely had time to intervene. Then, At a press conference he regretted not having removed an Ansu Fati who was left blank. « Afterwards it is possible that it would have been good, but decisions have to be made, » he admitted.

Barça is touched after what happened in Pizjuán, more if Real Madrid is able to win at Anoeta this Sunday and snatch the lead. While Piqué begins his campaign deriving the focus from the arbitrations, the truth is that the Catalans point to the bench and continue waiting for the promises of their coach.