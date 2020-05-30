In Minneapolis, a CNN team was arrested for reporting on popular protests. An unacceptable authoritarian practice, especially in a country that boasts its concern for freedom, says Carla Bleiker. It is just before 5 am on Friday, May 29, 2020. Omar Jimenez and his team report to the CNN TV channel protests against police violence in Minneapolis. Behind the reporters are State Patrol agents, wearing protective equipment, helmets and batons; black smoke hangs in the air. During the night there had been disturbances in which the citizens expressed their anger and mourning for George Floyd, plus an African American killed by a white policeman.

Minneapolis police take CNN journalist arrested

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

So the mood is tense when Jimenez, whose mother is also an African American, films at an intersection in the city in the north-central United States. However, he certainly hadn’t counted on being arrested on camera. His colleagues in the studio are also shocked.

What viewers see is a journalist respectfully asking where his team could stand so as not to disturb the police, to which they respond by putting handcuffs on him. There is no reaction when he repeatedly asks why he was arrested. Jimenez wears his journalist credential, which clearly identifies him as a member of the press, and he and his colleagues insistently explain that they are only doing their job. The live prison evokes scenes of an authoritarian regime.

However, the reporter was arrested in a country that in its national anthem boasts of being “land of the free”. The president of that nation so concerned with freedom, Donald Trump, makes no secret that he considers most journalists, and especially CNN, enemies of the state. With his tirades against the press, he intensifies the mood in the country and makes sure that the free news becomes increasingly difficult. This is unacceptable.

In a country that, outwardly, values ​​individual rights and free opinion, reporters must be able to work freely. In protests and police operations, the situation is tense and can turn from one moment to the next. However, this is no excuse to arrest journalists who are suddenly on the wrong side of a police force.

Since there have been journalists, there have been differences of opinion between the press and the police. After all, it is the job of reporters to make images and stories public, even if law enforcement officials do not always look good. But if the United States wants to be recognized as a shining example of press freedom under a democratic government, the police cannot handcuff the professionals who stand in its way.

