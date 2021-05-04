Where is the fourth stimulus check and how are the plus-up payments, third check and refunds going?

The eighth batch of the third stimulus check and the plus-ups are not yet delivered, and we tell you how to get your tax refund faster. Keep reading!

Fourth stimulus check

Members of Congress are pushing President Joe Biden to include a fourth stimulus check in their proposals to send more money to those most in need.

A potential fourth stimulus check could be delivered in many ways, including recurring payments. In fact, a Change.org petition asking Congress to approve monthly payments of $ 2,000 has more than 2 million signatures.

Also, in March, a group of 10 progressive lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, asked Biden to include regular stimulus payments in his next stimulus bill: “We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic extensions of unemployment insurance linked to economic conditions in its long-term economic plan Build Back Better ”.

A few weeks later, another group of 21 Democrats also made a similar request to Biden.

It is not yet clear if there will be a new proposal on a fourth stimulus check.

Third stimulus check

The IRS issued nearly 2 million stimulus checks last week in what would be the seventh batch of payments to be issued.. So far, the government agency has disbursed approximately 163 million payments, which are equivalent to more than $ 385 billion.

The IRS is issuing the third stimulus check in weekly batches. The financial support corresponding to this week has not yet been sent.

Plus-up checks

If the IRS owes you money, but was unable to deliver it on previous stimulus checks, it will send you checks known as plus-up or additional checks. These are also delivered weekly and the last batch was last week.

On that occasion, 730,000 plus-up checks were issued.

Refunds

The IRS takes an average of 21 days after you file your tax return to send you your refund, all this if you file your return digitally. If you send your return on paper, it could take 6 to 8 weeks.

There could also be delays if you have errors or if your return needs a second review by the agency. You can view the status of your refund with the ‘Where’s my refund?’ Tool.

