On August 2, 2017, a friend last saw Saraí Ávila Arellano, a 27 year old woman with a 2 year old son (back then). Almost three years later, her family continues to search for her, despite the fact that the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to make any progress with the investigation folder of the case.

We talked with Saraí’s sister, Atziri, who told us the details of the case and the very little help they have received from the authorities regarding the disappearance.

The day of the disappearance

On the morning of August 3, 2017, Saris’s mother, as they affectionately called her, tried to communicate with her since despite the fact that she was already married they always kept in touch. The messages did not arrive on WhatsApp and the calls never came.

After that, Saraí’s husband’s father contacted his mother to inform him that the night before his son and Saris had fought. While they were heading to Tehuacán (to the husband’s parents’ house) from the city of Puebla (where they lived), the husband affirms that she wanted to get out of the truck, in the middle of nowhere, and he continued on his way with his son.

When they asked him, days later, where he had left her to look for her, he stated that he did not remember. And that’s it.

Saraí’s family begins to ask her closest friends to find out if they had spoken to her recently. One of her friends told them that she went to the gym to pick her up that night because her husband never came for her and it was too late.

By taking her home, Saraí began to fight with her husband and the friend decided to leave. That was the last time anyone saw her.

Inconsistencies in statements

Atziri tells us that when they went to report the disappearance, Saraí’s husband arrived with lawyers and at no time did he communicate with his wife’s mother or family. He offered no explanations or did anything to search for her.

Since that time, no one has seen Saraí’s son since her husband’s family does not allow them to see him.

“Shortly after Saris disappeared, my mom was able to go see my nephew at her husband’s parents’ house. They didn’t let me through. It was only awhile and that’s it. Since then we have not seen it because they do not leave us, “Saraí’s sister explains.

As we mentioned earlier, when asking the husband where he had lowered her or why he had abandoned her in the middle of nowhere, the answer is “I don’t remember” or references that don’t make sense.

Neither Atziri nor his mother explain how someone could leave his wife abandoned in the middle of nowhere and leave. Nor do they believe that Saraí wanted to get off and leave his son with his father, or how he could continue the journey with the calm boy since he was very attached to his mother and hardly spent time with him.

Rodolfo in his statement said that he could not remember where he had left him, only that it was where the La Quinta Inn and “John Barrigon” were in Puebla and from there he had gone to Tehuacán. WITH WHAT QUIETNESS DID HE GO ???? – Atzzz (@Richmaami) June 10, 2020

In the Prosecutor’s Office they have done nothing

Initially, Saraí’s mother went to the Prosecutor’s Office every day to see if there was progress in the investigation of the disappearance. The most important thing at that time was to have the search file with the photograph, Saraí’s description, relevant information and the Prosecutor’s Office telephone numbers in case someone had information.

They were delivered two years later.

Since then, the prosecution’s response is that they are investigating, that they are working … but almost three years later there is still no clue as to where Saraí is.

Atziri explains that at this time they are not pointing out culprits since they have no evidence to do so. What they want is for the authorities not to shelve the case and obtain justice for Saraí.

“Perhaps my sister can no longer ask for justice from where she is, but I can and I will do it for her until I obtain it. We do not want the Sarai case to be lost among all and to be just one more woman who disappeared, ”he says.

Threats

Atziri explains that they made posters and banners that were pasted everywhere but they realized that someone was ripping them off even with anger. They spied on her, suspicious people were waiting outside her house and even threatened her.

Saraí’s mother stood for days demanding justice while her husband’s family lived their normal lives.

Here we leave you a thread that Saraí’s sister did on Twitter with the story of everything that happened with the case since the day she disappeared and how the Prosecutor’s Office has not lifted a finger to advance the investigations.