Where is Pablo Carreño’s ceiling?

Pablo Carreño moved the whole of Spain after his great feat in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Let’s put ourselves in perspective of what has been achieved, which is a bronze medal, but which means the greatest achievement of his life, said by himself, for the man from Gijón.

Maximum achievement at a time of maximum sporting maturity

If Pablo has shown something throughout his career, it is that he is one of the most regular tennis players on the circuit. Well, since 2016, it has only been outside the top-30 for three months, but it is that, for a year now, it has not dropped from the top-20. Carreño is a player who has always been there, maintaining an enviable consistency and progressively going from less to more in his career, until culminating with this bronze that, according to Pablo, is the greatest achievement of his life.

Complete and versatile player

Pablo may not have a punch that stands out too much or outstanding, but instead he has all the shots of remarkable high. He has a good serve, powerful and with good directions, a forehand with which he can dominate without having to adjust too much to the lines and a more than acceptable backhand. Later, physically he is also a marvel, he has legs to move well from the back of the court and to reach difficult balls. Another great virtue is mentality. It is difficult to see Pablo leave a game (mentally speaking); has a great ability to stay focused for a long time.

In addition to being such a complete player, something that goes hand in hand with that is that he is very versatile and adapts well to all surfaces. Many times he has been classified as a player who performs exclusively on clay, as Nick Kyrgios once said: “Carreño would not even be in the top-50 if there were no clay court tournaments.” But the reality is far from that, and Pablo has shown it. In his showcase he has two ATP 250 hard court trophies (Chengdu and Winston-Salem) and now he has just won the bronze medal at the Olympics, having to push Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, among others, out of his way.

Without going any further, another example of Pablo’s great versatility is that a week ago, he won the title on the clay of Hamburg. He had to adapt to the hard court to compete in these Games, and he has done it wonderfully.

Keep getting better

Where is Pablo Carreño’s ceiling? At 30, he has achieved a statistic that he had never achieved in his career, and it is about winning two consecutive games against rivals belonging to the top-10. Whenever he achieved a victory against a top-10, the next game he played against someone of that level, he lost it, and in Tokyo he has managed to break that barrier by winning, be careful, nothing more and nothing less, than number two and number one of the world. Something that has incalculable merit. How far, Pablo?