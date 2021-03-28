“Where is my vaccine?”: Enrique Guzmán complained to the AMLO government and they responded that



Enrique Guzman

Photo: Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

After receiving the vaccine against COVID-19, the Mexican singer Enrique Guzman He reported that when he went to the appointment to get the second dose they let him know that they did not have the injections.

“Here is my appointment for my second vaccination… I presented myself and there are no vaccines and no one to inform me of anything. WHERE IS MY VACCINE ???? (sic)”, the interpreter of “Your head on my shoulder” shared on his Twitter account.

Here is my appointment for my second vaccination… I showed up and there are no vaccines and no one to inform me of anything. WHERE IS MY VACCINE ???? pic.twitter.com/91x27O6CIl – Enrique Guzmán (@enriqueguzman) March 26, 2021

In response to his complaint, the Secretary of Health of the Government of Mexico City explained to the singer that the second dose of Astra Zenenca must be placed 21 to 84 days apart.

Hi @enriqueguzman, good night. To generate immunity to # Covid19 with the #AstraZeneca vaccine, two doses of 0.5 ml must be placed between 21 and 84 days apart. For the second dose, the residents of the mayor’s office will be summoned to come and receive it. – Secretariat of Health of Mexico City (@SSaludCdMx) March 27, 2021

“VACCINATE BY GOD!”

“Get vaccinated for God!”, Recommended the singer Enrique Guzmán, on February 16, to Mexicans in a video shared by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), after the first dose was applied in the Magdalena mayor’s office Contreras, in Mexico City.

“I don’t know what the result is that this vaccine gives me. What must be avoided is that there is this pandemic that exists at this time, if nothing happens we will all have to continue to suffer, but if this helps us to continue defeating this bug, we are in the best position to do so. If you just do it, then this pandemic never ends “he says in the recording.

The singer @enriqueguzman invites the population to get vaccinated and raise awareness of protecting ourselves against # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/7mU8CkKHqe – IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) February 15, 2021

According to the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, until this Friday, March 26, 607 thousand 550 older adults have been vaccinated with the first dose and 173 thousand 542 with the second dose in CDMX.

