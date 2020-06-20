Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg | Alex Livesey – Danehouse / .
Although football has already returned to the main leagues in Europe after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Argentine forward from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, does not intend to modify some customs that it had adopted.
The « Kun » became one of the most popular characters in the world during the quarantine for showing himself streming on Twitch before the eyes of thousands, always with that special charisma that characterizes him and that allowed him to keep the affection of people beyond the field of play.
That is why the star reconnected to interact with his followers, where he caught his reaction powerfully while watching the game between Real Madrid and Valencia for La Liga.
« They screwed up Valencia’s goal? But where is Madrid playing? Is he playing where they train? At Di Stefano? » the Argentine wondered astonished after reviewing the play of the goal annulled Rodrigo Moreno.
This is how Kun Agüero reacted to the goal annulled @valenciacf for allegedly out of place when he faced @realmadrid ?? pic.twitter.com/Iv0V8AFnZ6
– Alejandro Manrique (@Alejo_Manrique) June 19, 2020
Agüero had not yet realized that the « Merengue » team was not playing in the Santiago Bernabéu, for the works being carried out there with the aim of improving certain issues.
It should be remembered that City and Real Madrid are rivals in the last 16 of the current Champions League, which has been postponed by the pandemic. In the first leg, the English were victorious by 2 to 1. Luckily, the revenge will be in Manchester, to the tranquility of Kun …