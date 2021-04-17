Where is Luis Miguel’s mother? Theories about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri

I was homeless in Argentina

This theory is closely related to the previous one and it is that according to the singer’s family, the person admitted to the hospital is the same person who until a couple of years ago roamed the streets of Buenos Aires. A woman identified as Honorina Montes.

“She is admitted as Honorina, I am convinced that she is my aunt, she is Marcela, she is in a well-known hospital in our country, there is a lack of DNA to verify it, so I do not understand why they do not let us carry out a test, it is done, it comes out negative and that’s it, the issue is forgotten ”, assured De la Torre.

Luis Rey killed her

One of the most controversial theories is the one that ensures that Luis Miguel’s own father was responsible for accidentally murdering his mother during an argument. However, there are other versions that maintain that far from being an accident, it was a premeditated act. In fact, the actor Andrés García, close to the family of Luis Miguel, assured that at some point Luisito Rey had asked him for help to kill his wife, a fact to which García flatly refused, in his own words.

“On one occasion while in Spain with Luisito Rey, Luisito caught me to show me a very nice house that they bought in Las Matas, Spain, he wanted to show me off but upon arrival we could not enter because the caretaker did not appear, and no more was known about that house some time later (…) and then he, his brother and the caretaker began to get nervous, in the pool, as if there they had buried a treasure or something very dark, “said Andrés in an interview for Ventaneando a couple of years ago , hinting that the body of El Sol’s mother could be hidden there.