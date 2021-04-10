Buying car insurance is 44 percent cheaper through one insurance broker than through another means, according to a study.

Where is it cheaper to buy your car insurance?

A study called “Insurer”, prepared by the consulting firm Prisma, ensures that buying car insurance is cheaper through an insurance broker than if it is done through another means, specifically up to 44 percent cheaper. The study analyzes the periodic behavior of the evolution of the price of insurance in Spain contracted through insurance brokers.

To carry out this study, the sample of 799,559 insured policies from various parts of the Spanish geography, subscribed with the main insurers in the market, taking into account both the new insurances contracted and those renewed throughout the years 2019 and 2020.

The result of the study speaks of a average car insurance price of 380 euros in 2019 and 369 euros in 2020, compared to the 683 euros recently announced by the Kelisto.es comparator (Annual Car Insurance Price Index) for the average price of car insurance in 2019. Consumers paid an average of 11 euros less per policy in 2020 compared to 2019, (- 2.91%) through a broker, while Kelisto.es indicates an increase of 3.78 percent, that is, 24 euros more than the previous year.

The broker versus insurance companies

As Higinio Iglesias, CEO of E2K, a company specialized in services for the insurance sector, points out, the broker is an independent professional vis-à-vis insurance companies, whose activity is regulated by a specific law (private insurance mediation) and subject to the supervision of the General Directorate of Insurance.

The Law declares that “Private insurance intermediaries will offer truthful and sufficient information in the promotion, offer and subscription of insurance policies and, in general, of all their advisory activity… and… they may not directly or indirectly impose the conclusion of an insurance contract ”.

“Brokers must inform – says the Law – whoever tries to arrange the insurance about the conditions of the contract that in their opinion should be signed, offering the coverage that, according to their professional criteria, best suits their needs and will ensure that the requirements that the policy must meet for its effectiveness and full effect ”. The broker is obliged to provide “the beneficiary of the insurance with the information that he claims about any of the clauses of the policy and in the event of a claim, to provide his assistance and advice.”