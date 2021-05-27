Where is employment going in Spain?

Shutterstock / Peshkova ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/d9gutbgX4jLVkLoCsCxjxA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YR.8.tS_eQaADuoOZs_cFw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0bbf7d00a4928560690d920a07abb462″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/d9gutbgX4jLVkLoCsCxjxA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YR.8.tS_eQaADuoOZs_cFw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0bbf7d00a4928560690d920a07abb462″/>

The consequences of the covid-19 pandemic in people’s lives, in their relationships, their families and in the way they deal with problems are undeniable.

A year has passed since the first wave of infections and the first confinement, the first news that perplexed us all. It even seems that we have forgotten the old customs and realities prior to 2020. Something similar happens in the job market.

In 2019 Spain had an unemployment rate of 13.7% compared to 7.4% of the European average. According to various studies, this year could end with unemployment figures close to 18%, compared to 10% in neighboring countries. With these forecasts, it would be returning to levels of 2010 and 2011, which already seemed forgotten and which were around 20%, something really unbearable for any country.

In addition, the pandemic has accelerated, or is going to accelerate, inequality and certain gaps in the Spanish labor market that seemed to be narrowing but are now emerging abruptly as a collateral effect of the loss of jobs and the cessation of activity of thousands of freelancers.

According to a recent study by the consulting firm McKinsey on the prospects for the Spanish economy, covid-19 is going to promote macro-trends in the post-pandemic world focused on seven axes:

Digitization (including the boom in online consumption).

The change in ways of working (with the adoption of remote work).

Sustainability (and increased awareness of the impact of climate change).

Reducing the risk of the value chain (offshoring).

Health, hygiene and safety at work (with new standards).

Education (need for continuous requalification of professionals).

Mobility (new consumer habits).

I agree with all of them, but I want to add an eighth axis that I consider to be of great impact in the workplace: a greater state intervention (including greater regulation of the labor market) in all areas, in order to cushion the devastating effects of this health, social and economic crisis.

In this sense, and in contrast to the laissez-faire of earlier times, in the post-pandemic world the political agenda is going to take on great importance. The impact of public policies, increasingly polarized, will be decisive for a faster recovery … or not.

Legislate to improve the labor market

In the area of ​​labor regulations, the epicenter and engine of business progress, the decisions made from now on are going to matter (and they are going to matter a lot). This is not the time to detail specific changes, but rather to point out that, in a changing labor market, measures to improve employment should be promoted based on four fundamental supports:

Consensus.

Simplification.

Innovation.

Flexibility.

Putting the accent only on a normative change, without covering these four pillars, in the current situation is like putting only one column in a building. There is no balance and it ends up coming to the ground.

Under these premises, reforms can be articulated to improve and boost employment, with a priority being:

Simplify and modernize the contracting system.

Establish a collective bargaining system adapted to the new realities.

Incentivize productivity.

All this would make it possible to link productivity with wages and working hours, taking into account the differences in competitiveness and size that exist between companies in the same sector.

It should also focus on youth employment, applying measures that have already been implemented in Germany, Australia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and that are proving effective such as:

Dual training.

Non-labor practices.

Professional qualification.

Youth employment clubs.

On the other hand, legal initiatives should be developed for smaller companies, which promote their growth, trying to eliminate administrative and labor obstacles.

Legislate to recover jobs

It is essential to innovate in the field of active employment policies, which have an immense path of improvement. In this sense, the European recovery funds that Spain will receive should be destined, in the area of ​​the labor market, as a priority to this. The loss of employment after the covid-19 has been tremendous and the job market must recover quickly, as it did not happen in previous economic crises.

We are, therefore, at a turning point. It is never good to get used to a job gap like the one Spain has with respect to its surrounding countries. Nor can we give up the possibility of bridging the digital divide that exists with the most innovative companies worldwide. And, of course, it is very bad to assume that there must be a large gap in rights and duties between the workers and employers of now and those of the future. Simply, Spain cannot afford any of this.

Progress does not need ideologies but rather reforms and results. It is time to start innovating in the workplace, where any country has a lot at stake economically but also socially.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Vanessa Izquierdo does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.