Hard descents which accumulates the Sabadell Bank in the stock market in the long and short term that have been increased by the crisis of the pandemic by Covid-19. In fact, its profitability so far this year is very similar to the drop in profit in the first quarter of this year compared to last year and announced last week.

Right now It is the second value, just behind IAG that has fallen the most since the start of the pandemic and its market capitalization is well below its book value.

This fact is also being seen in all listed banks, but the fact that the rest of the banks are above the levels reached with the collapse of the markets in March with the sole exception of Santander, which in April marked new lows. , says very clearly that investors are not trusting at the time of choosing the values ​​where to place their money to seek a bullish reaction to these collapses.

Comparison of banks listed on the Ibex 35





As if it were a clock, we can see the graph of Banco Sabadell at 6 and it is very evident what was discussed in the previous paragraphs. It seems that the stock just wants to go down and down without sticking to any kind of oversold state.

In fact, that’s where I wanted to go. We are at a clear level of overselling, but this one presents a clear divergence on price. In other words, the new lows we are seeing now in prices are not corresponding to new lows in price oscillators.

Let’s take a look at the following chart to better understand it.

Bullish divergence at Banco Sabadell





This type of situation in the world of technical analysis is called bullish divergences and in a high proportion of cases end up being ground warnings before a strong and serious correction like the one we are seeing at Banco Sabadell. So you have to take good note of it and pay attention to a possible return in prices in the coming days.

Another very different thing will be how far can the bounce go. There, in the same way that to detect the now bullish turn we must see a break in the decreasing highs that presents the value day after day. Subsequently, the same must be done with the rising lows once we have entered the value because I consider that staying bought in value with a clearly downward trend before a breaking the rising lows It is not right.

Having said that, It would not be crazy to see the 0.39 euros if the buy signal is generated shortly. Going from that level would imply opening a great scenario with next resistance at 0.427 euros and then at 0.466 euros. So the only thing that should concern us is that the minimums of the session did not pierce those of the previous session.

