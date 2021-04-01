where is a holiday on Easter Monday

After the end of Holy Week with Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 4, comes Easter Monday, April 5, recognized as a holiday for some autonomous communities in the 2021 work calendar.

Easter Monday is the first day of the eighth Easter, that is, the week after Easter Sunday, when the so-called Easter Season begins, a period of 50 days in which homage is paid to the death and resurrection of Christ, since this was the period of time that he spent with the apostles.

What regions have Easter Monday as a holiday?

Easter Monday is not a national holiday, so not all autonomous communities enjoy this day off. Specifically, These are the regions that do have a holiday on April 5, 2021:

Balearic IslandsCataloniaValencian Community Foral Community of NavarraBasque CountryLa Rioja

In some of these regions, such as Catalonia, it is very typical that the baptism godparents give their godchildren those known as Easter monas, which are sweets that symbolize the end of Lent and the abstinences corresponding to this time.