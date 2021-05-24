Where have we seen the cast before

‘Mare of Easttown’ is one of the great series of the season and a model crime drama where nothing is what it seems. And when is it? Starring Kate winslet, the HBO series follows a police detective from a small town in Pennsylvania in the United States, who has to investigate the murder of a young woman in the area while suffering the pressure of other unsolved cases, the distrust of her neighbors and her countless personal problems. He is a fantastically created character by Brad Ingelsby, scriptwriter of the show and original of the area, and the director accompanies him in the creative team Craig zobel, who recently signed the movie ‘The Hunt’ and has worked on series like ‘The Leftovers’, ‘Westworld’ and ‘American Gods’.

The series, which has unveiled its mystery week by week, demonstrates how much juice can still be found in crime dramas. That’s not to say that it doesn’t touch on the usual clichés of the genre. Of course, it starts with a dead young woman (the classic ‘Dead Girl Show‘, with its lights and shadows), presents a protagonist of the authorities who has to solve the mystery while her home falls apart, there are many narrative twists and characters that are not what they seem, each episode ends with a’ strategically placed cliffhanger ‘for us to bite our nails until the next … No, this is all nothing new. When ‘Mare of Easttown’ becomes an exceptional series is when it takes all these elements and turns them into something fresh thanks to the detail of his local and personal portrait, as well as the charm of his characters.

Speaking of characters … what a cast! The HBO series is not only led by an Oscar winner, who had not been on television for a decade with the multi-award winning ‘Mildred Pierce’, but also by her partner in that miniseries, Guy pearce, and veterans like Jean Smart (‘Watchmen’), which puts the most incredible comic point to the whole set. In case any of the faces that you have seen in the series have been familiar enough and you did not know how to locate it, Here we give you a review of all the actors and actresses of the cast of ‘Mare of Easttown’, who are their characters within the series and where have you seen them before.