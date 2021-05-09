Where has the Chinese Long March 5B rocket finally landed that was out of control? | Life

China has already reported the exact fall of its rocket on its re-entry into the atmosphere, without causing material or human damage.

During the last days humanity has been looking at the sky, and it has been doing it to try to see the Chinese rocket that was out of control around the atmosphere and that it was estimated that it was going to fall over the weekend, something that it just happened.

The remains of China’s largest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean in the early hours of Sunday, and as expected, most of its components were destroyed upon re-entering the atmosphere.

The coordinates provided by the various Chinese state media, data from the China Manned Space Engineering Office, have located the impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago. At the moment no images have been provided.

The rocket, by name Long March 5B, took off from the island of Hainan on April 29 and as expected, it has not fallen in any inhabited area of ​​the planet, although on its trajectory of re-entry into the atmosphere it has passed over several major cities en route such as New York, Madrid, Rome and Beijing, among many others.

In any case, uncertainty has always existed, because although the European Union reported that there was a very low probability that it would impact on populated areas, the low percentage was there on the table.

But this situation of falling debris from space operations has met with quite harsh criticism from NASA, stating that “nations with space travel should minimize the risks to people and property on Earth in the re-entry of space objects and maximize the transparency with respect to these operations “, has indicated the administrator of NASA, Bill nelson in statements collected by Reuters. “It is clear that China is not complying with responsible standards regarding its space rights,” he adds.