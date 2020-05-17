The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has put the issue on the table and on social media.

For example, one of the recommendations offered by Twitter, in April, the Spanish Ministry of Health to stop the spread of the coronavirus was take off your shoes and leave them at the door.

It is a custom that millions of individuals and their ancestors have practiced for several centuries in different parts of the planet.

It is observed in Asian countries as well as in nations of Muslim majority. It is present in several European countries and many families in Canada do so.

At BBC Mundo we try to find the origin of this custom and embark on a fascinating journey through history.

Impurities

“Feet have always had a special meaning in all cultures,” Margo DeMello, author of Feet and Footwear: A Cultural Encyclopedia, tells BBC News.

In most cultures and religions the feet have a symbolism. This work reflects the biblical passage in which Jesus washes the feet of his disciples. THE PRESS / .

Both the head and the feet have been two of the most symbolic parts of the body throughout history.

While the head is associated with the soul and the mind, the feet are “typically associated with impurity. They are the part of the body that touches the ground and that carries its impurities where you come in. “

The first types of footwear in the world were sandals and later the Swedes and “they were used to protect the feet when I worked outside“

If we go back to ancient times in Africa, Asia and Europe, several early civilizations had this practice: “When you returned from the outside world you took off your shoes because it was the symbolic and physical way of removing impurities before entering the house,” he explains. DeMello.

Social hierarchy

And not only did the inhabitants of that place, but also the guests.

In fact, explains the anthrozoology professor at Canisius College in the United States, some ancient civilizations made slaves give them they will wash the feet of the guests before entering the house.

And that “reinforced, on the one hand, the high status of the guest and, on the other, the low status of the slave, who (in those cultures) was always barefoot.”

Foot care was part of the worship for the cleansing of the Egyptians. THE PRESS / .

The custom, says the writer, was not only about dirt:

“Going more beyond of that. Who are outside? The workers who get dirty (…) Who has to work? It is not only the impurity of dirt, it is also physical work and a lower social class. ”

“In some ancient civilizations in Africa, the poor had to take off their shoes before approaching the king or when they were in his presence because those shoes that had been in contact with the land outside were, in a symbolic way, a threat against the leader ”, indicates the specialist.

In ancient China

In Asia “the origin (of the practice) is possibly found in China, which is the cultural focus from which cultures from countries such as Korea, Japan or Vietnam drank,” the professor of East Asian Studies at the University tells BBC Mundo. Complutense from Spain David Sevillano-López.

“In the Chinese tradition it is posed as a need”, Indicates the expert.

And to better understand that custom, it is important to remember how Chinese homes were built.

“The traditional house consists of a square plan in which the rooms are independent rooms that are distributed around patios ”.

The style of Chinese dwellings influenced the customs of its inhabitants. THE PRESS / .

“This distribution maintains a basic model that dates back to the culture of Erlitou (approximately between 2100 BC – 1500 BC), in the Bronze Age,” he points out.

To enter a room you had to go through some outdoor patios and regardless of the type of footwear used, they all dragged dirt from the street and, later, from the patios.

Without chairs

To this we must add that in ancient China there were no chairs, although there were couches and stools.

This was the ancient Chinese city of Chang’an. THE PRESS / .

“In fact, it is believed that the chair was not introduced until around 175 B.C., due to Emperor Ling’s taste for things coming from the West via the Silk Road,” says the academic.

Its use -explains the specialist- became general from the 12th century.

Once inside the house, the Chinese sat directly on the floor or on mats.

Therefore, if care was not taken, the place where you sat, ate or even could go to sleep you filled it with dirt from the street. To avoid this, which could be quite unpleasant, a series of conventions were generated, mainly among the nobility, which over time became generalized among the entire population ”.

In the old books

Sevillano-López explains that these rules of behavior, also called etiquette or rites, were reflected in a series of old books, whose reading and learning was something basic in the training of any Confucian scholar and, in general, from any educated person.

Chinese culture transcended its borders and had an impact not only in its neighboring countries but in other regions. This photo shows an ancient traditional medicine book. THE PRESS / .

One of those books is the Liji, which is believed to date from a period that ranged from 475 – 221 B.C.

It warns «that the shoes do not step on the ground»When entering an accommodation, and that they must« stay at the door ».

“It is also indicated that a visitor should not go up to the room with his shoes on, much less if he is going to see an old man, to whom he owes respect (…) Something similar was included in the Taoist philosophical text Zhuangzi.”

Liji also points out that in an audience with a ruler, the educated man should enter barefoot in the living room and sit on his mat (…) When he retires, he must take his shoes, but he must never show them to the king, ”says the professor.

Genkan in Japan

In China and in many places in Asia where tradition is maintained, special slippers are used to be inside the home and, often, there are some for guests.

Japanese homes have a section for putting on shoes known as ‘genkan’. THE PRESS / .

It is possible, says the teacher, that Japanese already barefootran before entering their houses but with the introduction of the Chinese texts that idea was reinforced.

And it is that “Japan was a great admirer of Chinese culture practically until the 19th century,” he adds.

As in China, the architecture of the houses in Japan forced its inhabitants to take off their shoes before entering.

“The climate in Japan is very humid. In the past, when the streets were not paved or cobbled, the Japanese naturally took off their shoes to avoid getting mud and dirt, especially since the house floors were made of tatami, (a material) extremely difficult to clean ”, points out on its website the Global Learning Advancement Department (GLAD), a non-profit organization founded by former Japanese teachers who promote education in that country.

In Japan, the architecture of the houses has also been decisive for many families to continue with the traditions of their ancestors. THE PRESS / .

“For the Japanese, the ground is not just for walking. They are used to doing their daily activities on it, like eating and sleeping. “

For this reason, Japanese homes have a shoe storage area known as genkan.

The sacred

Historically being barefoot has been linked to humility.

Hence – DeMello reflects in his book – many religious practices include being barefoot, washing the feet or washing those of others, kissing someone else’s feet, making pilgrimages without shoes.

Monks in southern Vietnam. THE PRESS / .

For example, says Sevillano-López, in Buddhism you have to take off your shoes when you enter a temple out of respect.

“In India, where Buddhism arises, dirt and dust were associated with mortals. The immortals, the gods, are associated with purity and cleanliness. “

The same thing happens in Hinduism, as journalist Kamala Thiagarajanen tells in a BBC Travel article:

“As an Indian, I have always been comfortable with the idea of ​​bare feet. Over the years, I’ve gotten used to taking off my shoes before entering my own house (so as not to spread germs), when I visit friends and family, or during prayers in Hindu temples. ”

In islam

To enter the prayer area of ​​a mosque, anyone, Muslim or not, must remove their shoes and leave them in an assigned area.

In mosques there are facilities for Muslims to prepare to pray. They should wet their heads, wash their faces, hands, arms, and feet. THE PRESS /

.

Believers wash various parts of the body, including their feet, before praying, and the prayer is done without shoes.

“That custom extends to housesBecause the Islamic home is still a sacrosanct space, ”Delfina Serrano, a researcher at the Department of Jewish and Islamic Studies at the Institute of Languages ​​and Cultures of the Mediterranean and Near East of Spain, explains to the BBC.

“A kind of parallelism is made, that ideal of purity and cleanliness of Islam is promoted and (by taking off your shoes when you enter) you make sure that there is nothing impure when you pray at home.”

An Ottoman legacy

The Ottoman Empire was one of the largest economic and military powers in history.

The caliphate lasted about 600 years and in its splendor, in the 1500s, it controlled a territory that spanned western Asia, southeastern Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa.

One of its many legacies in Europe is the use of what is known in Turkey as terlik, which is a slipper to be at home.

The Ottoman Empire influenced many of the cultures through which its power spread. THE PRESS /

.

“(The Ottomans) never entered with the shoes they wore outside. They always took them off at the door of the house, ”Lale Gorunur, curator of the Sadberk Hanim Museum in Istanbul, told Margarita Gokun Silver, author of the article“ Welcome, Please Remove Your Shoes ”), from The Atlantic.

Many territories that were part of the empire, says Gokun Silver, adopted this habit and “slippers are still common in countries like Serbia and Hungary.”

A mystery

In her article, the author recounts her own experience with tradition:

“I grew up in the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), where tapochki-slippers-were commonly used. We put them on when we got home, leaving the dirt outside at the entrance, “he says in the text.

Margarita Gokun Silver says that in the USSR, where she grew up, it was customary to take off her shoes before entering the house. The tradition continues in many Russian homes. THE PRESS / .

“Walking inside the house – from any house – with the shoes we used outside was wrong,” he says.

He explains that “the origin of the habit is mysterious, but the tapochki occupy a important part of the Russian psyche. The pragmatic benefits are obvious: taking off your shoes keeps your floors and rugs clean. But the real benefit is symbolic. “

And he reflects on “the domestic space” and “the feeling of leaving the worries of the world at the door.”

The symbolism of the shoe

“Throwing a shoe at someone or showing it to them is a way of offending in the Islamic world,” says Serrano.

That was what an Iraqi journalist did in 2008 to express his rejection of the then President of the United States, George W. Bush.

In 2008, protesters in Jordan expressed their solidarity with journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi, who threw a shoe at the then-US president. George W. Bush. THE PRESS / .

“That was almost the most insulting thing you can do to someone, throw your shoe at them. (But) Americans didn’t understand that, we thought it was fun, what was weird, which did not make sense, and it is because we have lost consciousness (of the meaning) of the shoe ”, recalls DeMello.

And that, says the author, leads to a broader approach:

“Americans wonder why other cultures remove their shoes before entering the home, but the most important question is: Why do some cultures not do it?”

“In many parts of Europe that practice continues, but some cultures have deviated from it for different reasons. Spain and Portugal are two of those countries and I do not know the stories of both to understand the change (…), but what is clear is that the Spanish and the Portuguese brought their customs to Latin America ”.

DeMello tells me that she, like many Americans, takes off their shoes before entering their homes for comfort and for practical reasons (if it is snowing for example).

The same happens in Germany, as Serrano told me, who lived for a time in that country.

Ato scientific overview of shoes at home

Beyond tradition and culture, what does science say about walking in shoes at home?

“Microbes can be transferred from our shoes to the surfaces we walk on,” says Dr. Jonathan Sexton, director of the laboratory for the Center for Environment, Exposure Sciences and Risk Assessment at the University of Arizona.

“Just think of everything you walk during the day (…) Studies have found skin and faecal pathogens in shoes and saw them spread from houses to houses and other buildings.”

Sexton says hard surface floors such as tile or wood transfer germs more easily, but are more easily disinfected. That transfer is more difficult on the carpet, but more difficult to disinfect, “so organisms have the potential to survive longer while trapped in the fibers.” THE PRESS / .

However, the researcher clarifies that the risk to our health of walking with shoes at home is relatively low.

“The general population does not interact with the flats as much as one might think. It is not that we roll on the floor or eat on it. That puts us at lower risk. “

He warns that taking off his shoes would be more important if there are babies who are crawling and putting what they find in their mouth.

“I’m not so worried about walking with shoes around the house. I don’t do it for a reason that has more to do with aesthetics: I don’t want the carpet to look dirty. And still, if I need to run to grab something, I don’t take them off. ”

The coronavirus

Can the coronavirus be in our shoes? I asked the researcher.

“It is possible,” he says, “but it is probably not a common incident. The perfect conditions would have to be in place. You should have stopped in an area that has the virus and that would have been transferred to your shoes. While it is possible, probably not a risk“

When the specialist talks about the perfect transmission conditions, he mentions a succession of events such as the virus passing from our shoes to the floor of our houses, that we touch that part of the floor and then we touch a mucous membrane on our face.

“That cascade of events is not likely it happen. I would say taking off your shoes before going into the house is a personal preference, but it shouldn’t be mandatory, ”Sexton said.

According to experts, the survival rate of a microorganism on a surface depends on its characteristics and environmental conditions. THE PRESS / .

And there are also microbes that can survive a few minutes and others that can do it for days.

According to Professor Carlos Gamazo, director of the Microbiology department of the University of Navarra, in Spain, the time that a virus can remain viable in a shoe depends on many factors:

“From the structure, chemical composition and environmental factors that it finds on that surface (heat, solar radiation, humidity). Time does not play in your favor«.

“Furthermore, viruses can suffer from the presence of cellular microorganisms, that is, the more ‘dirty’ (contaminated with microorganisms) that shoe is, the worse it is for the virus. After all, the coronavirus is a particle rich in fat (lipids) and proteins. ”

And, like all viruses, it needs host cells to multiply.

BBC

