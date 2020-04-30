‘Corolla’ is a Latin word that means ‘little crown’ and has given rise to the botanical term ‘corolla’ to refer to the internal part of a flower, to the set of petals located around its reproductive organs. It is also the name that Toyota chose in 1966 to baptize the first generation of its compact, which has survived to this day and has become a true best seller.

The current Toyota Corolla was presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and marked the return of the name to our roads, since between 2009 and 2018 it had been marketed as Auris, which comes from the Latin ‘aurum’ – gold – and ‘aura’ for evoke “a car with a different aura”.

The change in nomenclature coincided with the transition to the TNGA platform, which plays a central role in the brand’s electrification strategy. The Corolla only available with hybrid gasoline engines, designed to improve consumption and reduce emissions. It has dispensed with Diesel.

“A corolla is the ring of petals around the central part of a flower. The name wanted to evoke the image of a stylized and striking car,” explains the Japanese manufacturer about the nomenclature it adopted in 1966. Since its launch, they have been Sold over 45 million units worldwide.

The twelfth generation of the Corolla available with two non-pluggable, self-recharging hybrid gasoline engines. The 122h is the access and delivers 122 horsepower. The most performance is the 180h, which stands at 179 horses. All of them have the DGT Eco label.

Our Rafael Alonso had the opportunity to test it shortly after his presentation. “The driving sensation is that it is closer to comfort than to sportsmanship. Its distance from the gentrified positioning of previous generations and gains character, as we have seen on two road trips with the two engines.”

“In the city, its hybrid mechanics lead us to start and accelerate in electric mode most of the time. The combustion engine starts operating with the same stealth as it stops, without big vibrations or obvious noise. The kick of the electric motor he pushes us hard from a standing position. ”

“We have taken an 800km road trip with the Corolla 180h, which showed a comfortable car. It does not invite running, but it is perfectly possible to keep a motorway cruise above the legal limit. It is a more modern, versatile model and technological than its predecessor, and very interesting to avoid the restrictions of big cities. ”

