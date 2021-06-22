Where does the name of the Modern vaccine come from | Life

Moderna, an American biotechnology company, is the creator of one of the coronavirus vaccines approved for Spain and other countries. Its name hides a hidden meaning that has nothing to do with modernity, but with the technique used to make the vaccine.

In Spain, the coronavirus vaccines approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) that have been administered for a long time are those of AstraZeneca / Oxford University, Janssen / Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

Of these, the first two contain modified DNA, while Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made using an innovative technique and contain messenger RNA (MRNA): This includes instructions for the human body’s own cells to make S proteins, which are the same as that of the new coronavirus.

In this way, the person’s immune system recognizes that this protein should not be in the body, so it produces antibodies and T lymphocytes to fight it.

In the case of Moderna, it is known that it is an American biotechnology company, founded in 2010 with the mission of “fulfilling the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transforming drugs for patients,” according to their website. .

Some will also know about his quirky success story, with which he went from being an offshoot of stem cell research to systematically smashing funding records on his way to the top of the biotech industry, as well as leading last year. the global race to get the coronavirus vaccine.

What many people are possibly unaware of is the hidden meaning behind the company name and, by extension, its vaccines: Modern.

What does the name Moderna mean?

The Modern Company Name, known mainly for its vaccine against COVID-19, has nothing to do with modernity, but rather comes from the acronym for “modified RNA”: ModeRNA.

Modified RNA is the advanced coronavirus vaccine development technique used by companies like Moderna (or Pfizer). As its name suggests, this technique involves modifying a letter in the sequence of RNA (Ribonucleic Acid), a molecule similar to DNA, but single-stranded, in addition to other differences.

This technique to create modified RNA in order to achieve a vaccine (initially, against the AIDS virus) was patented by scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman. Years later, in 2010, a group of researchers from the United States founded a company that bought the rights to these patents, reports El País. Its name: ModeRNA.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Carlos Galán Feced.