Where does the mess between Health and the autonomies come from for the new hospitality plan

Image of a pub in Seville on May 8, 2021. (Photo: Maria Jose Lopez / Europa Press via Getty Images)

That Madrid rebels against the central government over the decisions on the pandemic is hardly news anymore, but in this case Madrid is not alone. This Wednesday, at the meeting of the Interterritorial Council, the communities and Health put aside the issue of vaccines to focus on trying to establish common hours for the hospitality industry for the summer, but this new issue has further increased the tension .

The proposal of the Ministry – approved by a majority but without consensus – is that nightlife venues throughout Spain can reopen until 3 in the morning in less risky areas and that the hotel industry can do so until 1, at least until 70% of the population is vaccinated, a priori in mid-August. Although this would represent an advance in the de-escalation, taking into account that nightlife has been closed for ten months except in specific areas, there are several communities that have already announced their opposition.

On Wednesday, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, Andalusia and Catalonia voted against, while Euskadi and Castilla y León abstained. This Thursday, the revolt has been consummated.

What does the Health plan say for nightlife

If the territory is at risk level zero or 1 (below 50 cases per 100,000), the opening of nightlife venues and discos is allowed, although users will not be able to dance, and must always remain seated, both indoors and outdoors. exterior, with a separation between the chairs of different tables of at least a meter and a half.

These places may not open after 3 o’clock or exceed 50% capacity inside, with a maximum of six people per table; Outdoors, the terraces can fill 100% of their capacity, with a maximum of 10 people per table …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.