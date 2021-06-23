Where does it come from calling Monastery’s grandfather a slave owner?

Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Rocío Monasterio published on social networks a video of her walk through Lavapiés, in Madrid, and how she had faced neighbors who reproached her for her presence in a “multiracial” and “working class” neighborhood ”. Said the leader of Vox that had not been able to resist to respond. What did not resist either, via Twitter, from respond to her Gabriel Rufián taking advantage of the occasion to point out his Grandpa What owner of “slave” crops.

“This is what happens when you walk through Lavapiés as if they were your grandfather’s slave-owning sugarcane crops in Cuba,” the ERC deputy published shortly after Monasterio shared his video. It is not the first time that the past of the family of the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid of the extreme right comes up and is related to slavery or the exploitation of workers by their ancestors.

In June 2019, El Español published an extensive report entitled El enigma Rocío Monasterio: the granddaughter of the landowner who commands Vox with an impassive smile in which she unraveled the past of both the Vox deputy and her ancestors. In the section dedicated to his family he reviewed the text its relationship with Cuba, where they were the owners of a sugar company founded at the beginning of the 19th century and which ended up in the hands of Monasterio’s grandfather and father.

A prosperous company in times of the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. During the fifties, the text continues, it was modernized. The report also points out that in that company you can still see in “one of its small squares a fort built in the mid-nineteenth century. The barracks and the stones are also noticed, works erected back then by slaves”. The Monastery family took over the company decades later, in the 20th century and through the Falla Gutiérrez-Monasterio group.

On the other hand, in June 2020, the Cuba Information TV program, as reported by Los Replicantes, had an impact on Batista’s protection from the Monastery and that it was taken from him, they explain, after Fidel Castro came to power. The conductors of this space mention “the ‘freedom’ that allowed landowners like the Monastery to pay starvation wages to braceros that they only worked six months a year ”.

A few months ago circulated a phrase attributed to Rocío Monasterio that . denied and detected its origin. The quote was as follows: “The arrival of Fidel Castro is the worst thing that could happen to Cuba. My grandfather lost his sugar industry and his slaves were left without a permanent job ”. According to the aforementioned agency, it was already circulating in October 2020 and recovered shortly before the May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid. But it is not something that Monasterio said, but its origin is in a humorous page on Facebook.

