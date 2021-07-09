Where does America’s obsessive shark terror come from?

The collective psychosis that sharks generate can be traced back to a media hype of their lethality during World War II.

The beach stretches, from end to end, with uncertain depth. In perfect stillness, the surface tension is interrupted by the gentle coming and going of the waves — but the presence is there. Suddenly, between the shadows something seems to move. The view turns and there is nothing. In the corner of the eye, you can see a dorsal fin that barely brushes the surface. It does not matter if the water barely touches your heels, if there are many people or if you are in the middle of a public space: the terror of sharks is there.

Smell of blood

Photo: .

The mass hysteria towards sharks is not new. On the contrary, as Janet M. Davis of the University of American Studies points out, dates back to WWII. Although the conflict centered on the contact of the Allies with the Axis Powers, it is a reality that never before in the history of the West has there been such a marked closeness with this species.

Even since then, the soldiers described them as unholy beasts, whose sole intention was to hurt humans with its lethal jaws. With a particular sensitivity to the smell of blood, sharks they hardly have an interest in hurting our species.

On the contrary, this narrative of anguish and terror it added suspense to the veterans’ overseas exploits — and rarely matched the actual behavior of the animals. In addition to many lives being lost in the marine bombing attacks, local newspapers described the environment as “being riddled with sharks.” The seed of horror soon spread in the collective imagination.

We suggest: This is how the Novichok works, the Soviet nerve agent capable of poisoning in 30 seconds

Facing the storm

Photo: .

The need to represent a culprit for the misfortunes of our species has accompanied the human being since its inception. Instead of assuming that many catastrophes are anthropogenic, it is easier to create symbols that represent the origin of the issues that afflict us. Even if it is unconsciously, terror in the face of the storm we still find it overwhelming.

Blaming the sharks for the constant threat that came from across the sea seemed, at the time, an easy way out for explain international frictions between European powers. The phenomenon was accentuated, some years later, with the premiere of Jaws in 1975: in the middle of the Cold War, it seemed that the beast was a very good substitute to crystallize a faceless enemy, come from overseas.

The results after the film’s release shed light on this social behavior. With $ 100 million at the box office, It is perhaps one of the most resounding successes of the commercial film industry of the 20th century. To date, our skin bristles every time the theme song of the first film, composed by John Williams, is played in order to announce that the shark was on the prowl.

The deadliest predator?

Photo: .

Against this background, it is not surprising that an image of sharks was painted in the media as the most bloodthirsty and deadly predators of the oceans. Furthermore, that Discovery Channel launched its much-acclaimed Shark Week since 1988, which not only denatures animals, but also attributes characteristics that science hardly recognizes as reliable.

Between the beaches and the pools, the promise of an unexpected shark attack has settled in people’s minds. The psychosis is palpable, even in mature adults who are aware that such an animal would not survive in polluted waters of people and sunscreen.

In contrast, conservationists around the world claim that sharks are critically endangered on most reefs that remain. As a consequence of culturally assigned values, the multiplicity of species that once existed of these marine animals shrinks from year to year — and our skin continues to bristle every time we face the sea.

Keep reading:

What is the most bombed nation in history?

They discover a banned World War II drug in weight loss pills