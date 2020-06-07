Telegram Every day it is gaining more territory, therefore there are more people who have doubts about the application. And it is that despite being a extremely easy to use tool, there are aspects that are not entirely clear, one of them is the image storage, documents and any file you have received in a chat.

Previously we explained how to send photos, videos and images that you have in your gallery and in this opportunity you will learn how to find images saved in Telegram for desktopIn this way you will know exactly where all these files are stored. Let’s start!

How to find saved images on Telegram Desktop

As we have been saying, the great thing about Telegram is his multiplatform system, since you can have the same account or in this case your phone number on various devices, be it: laptop, tablet, smartphone and computer, all synchronizing at the same time in receiving new chats and new files.

This means that you will have access to all the documents received on the devices where your phone number is stored. And if you want to change the number you will not be affected, since this platform lets you do it without losing your chats or the history of your conversations.

However, the place where these files are stored can vary and precisely for this reason we will show you how to locate images, documents, videos, music on Telegram for desktop.

Steps to find images saved in Telegram for desktop

It is very common to receive by chat: documents, images or any type of file, which we can directly access by clicking on the file. But, something that very few know is that all these files are stored in a folder created automatically by Telegram, which originates when the application is installed on the computer.

To find this folder you just have to do the following:

Access the file explorer. One way to open this folder is by activating the Windows keys + E.

On the right side, locate the direct access “To download” or “Downloads”.

It will show all the files you have downloaded to your computer, but there will be a particular folder with the name of Telegram Desktop, double click on it.

Ready now you will have all the files that you have received in Telegram Desktop sorted by date and time.

It should be noted that if you install Telegram once again on another computer and open a chat, all files will be downloaded again, no matter how old it is, you can have it available as long as you do not delete the conversation.

How to save downloaded Telegram files somewhere else

If you are the type of person who likes access all files quickly, and also without having to look in folders, the best way is to save the downloaded files on the desktop and thus access it from your PC, either to modify something, if it is a file or edit an image. To achieve this you must do the following:

Start the application of Telegram.

Access the chat where the file you want is located save to desktop or another place.

When having this file located, you just have to right-click and select the option “Save as”.

To finish locate the place where you want to save the file and click “Save”.

In this way, you will have the content available and organized on your computer for when you need it. If you liked the post, don’t forget to share the information with your friends.

