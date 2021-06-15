Where do you pay the most for Inheritance Tax?

06/15/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

The inheritance tax is a tribute that is levied on the patrimonial increases achieved free of charge, as established by the Law 29/1987, of December 18, of the Tax on Inheritance and Donations. In other words, it is the tax due to which we must pay a certain amount to the state after receiving an inheritance. But although it is a tribute demanded throughout the Spanish territory, just as they count from Lawyers and Inheritances, “its management is assigned to the Autonomous Communities and its regulation varies from one to another“So much so that the differences between one and the other can be gigantic.

In fact, it is the conclusion of the report Panorama of Autonomous and Foral Taxation 2021, carried out by the Registry of Tax Advisors of the General Council of Economists (REAF-CGE). Its experts define an assumption that perfectly exemplifies this vast inequality: the difference in the payment of the tax of a 30-year-old bachelor who inherits assets of 800.00 euros from his father, in which 200,000 correspond to the habitual residence of the deceased, can exceed 100,000 euros between communities since in Asturias you should pay more than 100,000 euros and in Andalusia, Cantabria or Galicia nothing.

At Bankinter, a blog specialized in economics and finance, perform an accurate x-ray of the matter. For descendants and adoptees under 21 years of age we find two types of communities. On the one hand, those that only require symbolic payments: Andalusia, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid and Murcia. On the other hand, those in which real amounts are paid, but with generous bonuses for minors in some specific communities such as Aragon. In the Valencian Community the discount can be up to 75% and in Catalonia from 20% to 99%.

For spouses, descendants, ascendants and adoptees aged 21 or over, we again find a first group of communities free of taxation. In it we find the provincial territories of the Basque Country, Andalusia, Cantabria, Extremadura, Madrid and Murcia. Second, another group of Communities in which inheritance tax must be paid, although as long as the economic value exceeds an established minimum. This minimum varies depending on each of these communities. In Castilla y Léon it stands at 400,000 euros. In Asturias at 300,000 euros. In Aragon in the 500,000 euros.

As we pointed out previously, the differences between what a Spanish citizen from one region pays and another from another region after receiving an inheritance can vary very significantly. That is the reason why the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, It has been recognized want to develop a harmonization of this ceded state tax. A tax for whose payment it is recommended, taking into account the singularities of each community and each case, to have professional help. Thus, from Lawyers and Inheritance remember that “the submission period will be six months from the death”.