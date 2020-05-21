“Daniel, Sara, and their 9-year-old son, Eric, arrive at the house where they intend to start a new life, unaware that this property has always been known in the surroundings as” the house of voices. “Eric He is the first to notice that behind each door strange sounds are hidden and voices are intuited that seem to try to communicate with the family.

What they initially attribute to a product of Eric’s imagination quickly becomes a haunting reality for his parents as well. Are there really voices in the house? And if so, where do they come from? who are they? what do they want?

eOne Films Spain has released the first trailer for ‘Voices‘, a film starring Rodolfo Sancho, Nerea Barros, Ramón Barea, Ana Fernández García, Belén Fabra and the young Lucas Blas that will be released in cinemas throughout Spain on July 31, 2020.

A film that represents the debut in the direction of feature films by Ángel Gómez, author of ‘Behind’, a horror short film that has won more than 50 national and international awards and whose future film adaptation, which is expected to be directed by Gómez himself in a near future, it will be produced by Sam Raimi and Lionsgate.

‘Voices‘is a classic horror story focused on a family and the suggestive power of psychophonies that, according to its distributor, will mark one of the most brilliant debuts in genre cinema in Spain in recent years. A “claustrophobic and deeply disturbing” film written by Santiago Díaz based on an argument devised by the filmmaker himself along with Víctor Gado.

The film is produced by Feelgood Media (Juan Moreno and Guillermo Sempere), Kowalski Films (Koldo Zuazua), LaNube (Jose Carmona and Ana Figueroa) and Estudio V (Arantxa Domingo, Roberto Sanz and Ángel Gómez) and has the participation of Television Española (TVE) and the help of the Ministry of Culture –ICAA–.

