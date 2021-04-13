Where do the smells of things come from?

The flowers, the food, our favorite perfume, the wet earth after the rain, our pets, the smell of each person … Smells accompany us in our day to day, they can bring us precious memories; but also, when there are bad smells, to mess up the time. Some people wonder where the smells come from, that is, How can we smell? The reality is very complicated, because both the sense of smell and taste are very mixed, but let’s try to shed some light on this question.

As we said, there are several types of odors, especially we classify them into those that we find pleasant and those that we find unpleasant. For example, petricor, that is, the smell of rain or wet earth, is one of the ones we like the most. But it is not the only one: things with the smell of strawberry, chocolate, vanilla or even peach are some examples. In addition, fragrances or perfumes have been accompanying us for centuries as well. All this has led us at some point to wonder how odors are produced.

Nose, beginning of sense of smell

We have studied in college that the nose is in charge of capturing odors, but brain, as also happens the rest of the senses, is in charge of interpret the information that comes to him. But before reaching the brain, odorative molecules, that is, those that give the characteristic orange smell, for example, have to go through the olfactory epithelium. This thin tissue covers the bones of the nose and at the end of the nose, in the part closest to the brain, are the olfactory sensory neurons. ‘These cells connect directly to the brain. Each olfactory neuron has an olfactory receptor “, they explain from the National Institute of Health of the United States (NIH, for its acronym in English). The molecules released by the orange stimulate these olfactory receptors and once they are detected, specialized neurons in the nose send the signals to the brain.

It is the brain, as we said, that is in charge of recognizing the smell. «The number of odors in the environment is greater than the number of receptors we have in our noses. Therefore, any molecule can stimulate a combination of receptors, and create a unique representation in the brain. The brain registers each of these representations as a particular smell, “added from the NIH.

Senses of smell and taste, closely related

We have already talked about how the nose works, but how are the sense of taste and smell related? The olfactory sensory neurons, in addition to picking up the smell through the nose, also have another way of stimulating themselves. And this other way is through “a canal that connects the roof of the throat to the nose,” notes the NIH. “When chewing, food releases aromas that reach the olfactory sensory neurons through this channel.” This is the way in which both senses are related.

In fact, when we are congested, for example, we cannot taste the food we eat. This is because the nose is blocked and therefore odors cannot pass through the congestion to the specialized odor neurons. Unfortunately, whether it is a simple cold or the flu, our cells are not stimulated. Food will be tasteless and odorless.

Revive the perfume of extinct plants?

In 2017, Jason kelly, founder of the Boston-based company Ginkgo Bioworks, talked about his project. Your idea? Use living beings and change their DNA so that they believe what they want. They started small: changing the genes of microbes, in their case yeasts, to produce a desirable by-product, “for example, a compound that smells like peach,” they explained in Bloomberg. This can serve to revolutionize the flavor and fragrance industries.

But it’s been a long time since then What has Ginkgo Bioworks achieved in this time? Just one year later, Kelly’s company was able to bring back to life the fragrance of an extinct flower in Maui, Hawaii in 1910, the Hibiscadelphus wilderianus. And they did it just the way they wanted: through microbes. If they have been able to achieve this, what could they not do?

In short, beyond what may be to come in the fragrance industry; What we are clear about is that the nose is the receiver of the smells that we love. Although it is the olfactory sensory neurons that are responsible for sending the signal to the brain that we are smelling something. Later, this will unravel the information and it will tell us what is so rich that we have in hand. Sometimes we cannot recognize a smell, it is probably because you have not smelled it before or it has been in a context in which others predominated. Do not worry.

