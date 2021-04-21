Where do the microplastics that fall from the sky come from?

Road microplastics

The authors, from different universities in the US and Europe, have studied how these invisible pieces enter the atmosphere, how long they remain in the air and where in the global system are the hot spots of deposition of microplastics. The results show how, on the west coast of the USA. The main source of deposition is the so-called “road microplastics”, which come from the wear of tires, brakes and other parts of the vehicles or the road itself. A few months ago, a study published in the journal Nature Communications revealed that this source of contamination is not negligible: they constitute 30% of microplastics in oceanic and freshwater ecosystems.

On the other hand, the ocean waves are loaded with insoluble plastic particles that were once food wrappers, soda bottles or plastic bags and that move towards the upper layer of the water. There they are stirred by the waves and the wind and catapulted into the air. Another important source of re-emission of plastics is the dust produced in agricultural fields. In addition, the wind can be another important factor in the vicinity of population centers. “Once in the atmosphere, plastics can remain in the air for up to 6.5 days, long enough to cross a continent”Explains Natalie Mahowald, co-author of the article.

Where are they deposited?

The results of the model revealed that the Pacific Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea are hot spots for deposition of plastic waste, but that the continents are also large receptors and, in fact, they receive more net plastics from polluted ocean sources than they ship. The US, Europe, the Middle East, India and East Asia would also be hot spots on the mainland.

The most relevant sources of contamination are also variable depending on the region. Thus, on the coasts, oceanic sources are more important, in North Africa and Eurasia the main origin is found in agricultural residues, while road sources had a major impact in densely populated regions around the world.

For the authors, this study is important but it is only the beginning and it is necessary to analyze much more how the transport and deposition of plastic pollution works in humid climates versus dry climates, mountains versus plains, etc. The world has not slowed down its production and use of plastics, which is why these questions become more urgent with each passing year.