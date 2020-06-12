Arturo Herrera faces the main challenge of his professional life: how to put dykes to the 4T, writes José Yuste in Excelsior.

The newspapers with national circulation present opinions and editorials with relevant information and reports on economic matters.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Swallow capitals are leaving

Did you perceive that the interest rate charged by banks on your credit card was very high around Christmas 2018? That’s how it went. Banco de México’s governing board raised the benchmark rate to 8.25 percent on December 20, 2018, the highest level since this monetary policy mechanism began operating in Mexico in 2008.

Supposedly the purpose was to contain inflation and currency devaluation. In 2015 it had closed at 3%; in the same month, but in 2016, it reached 5.5%. By January 2018 it was already at 7.25% and so on until it reached 8.25%. Without discussing whether the ends were met – controlling inflation and avoiding the depreciation of the peso – the truth is that in the heat of the high interest rate, a business known as the carry trade was born and grew.

Captains in Reform:

Where do the Afores go?

Still around February, Abraham Vela Dib, president of the National Retirement Savings Commission, said that they already had a proposal to present to the Treasury and, although he did not disclose the content, everything indicated that the most appropriate thing was to increase the mandatory contribution to savings. Even things began to settle, because by those same days a proposal was released that had the Business Coordinating Council ready, with Carlos Salazar in charge, who proposed something more radical.

The point, they said, was to go from a contribution of 6.5 percent of salary to 15 percent in eight years, with the entire increase falling on the business side. However, the latest statement by President López Obrador casts doubt on the proposal and raises fears about the possibility of drastically controlling commissions and even creating a public Afore.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

‘We are fed up’

“We are fed up with the only issues on the public agenda being the pandemic, the economic crisis and López Obrador.” This statement has been made to me by more and more people who perceive that in the last few months there is nothing else to talk about.

And indeed, no one can doubt that these matters dominate our conversations. It is explicable that they are the dominant issues and it is also that we are tired of them. Not only because they make the public agenda monotonous, but also because almost all of them have to do with bad news.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Covid-19 modifies habit in vehicle purchase

The sale of light vehicles in the month of May was 42,028 units, which represented a decrease of 58.96% compared to May 2019 when 102,402 units were sold. The sale of light vehicles in May was conditioned by the social isolation caused by the health contingency before the Covid-19 that forced the automotive distributors to close their sales floors.

This circumstance motivated that vehicles could only be commercialized through the combination of sales via telephone, social networks and Internet sites, and home care. With social isolation, the consumption habits of the population and the management capacity of the distributors were modified, adapting to the environment and using these channels in a better way.

Caja Fuerte, by Luis Miguel González, in The Economist:

The recovery will not be V-shaped, nor will it be Nike’s popcorn

A recovery will come because there is no crisis that will last 100 years. It will come, but we do not know how it will be or when it will come. That’s where the alphabet soup debate comes in. The best scenario is a V, because it means a quick recovery; it is the best, also the least likely. There is talk of a U to describe a crisis where we will be on the floor for a while (like on a swing) and then get up.

Others use an L to forecast a decline followed by a long period of stagnation. This is the worst case scenario. The W describes a movie where there is a relapse. What happened yesterday, June 11, in the markets describes what this would be like: an increase in contagion manifests itself in the form of large drops in the stock markets and in other markets. The peso fell 4% on its worst day since March.

Rich and Powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Take to the streets: AMLO

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ordered on June 11, Mexican society to take to the streets, to abandon confinement, to overcome fear. The Chief Executive issued an appeal to citizens just on the days when record numbers of infections are being recorded.

Almost at the same time, the person in charge of the war against Covid-19, the Undersecretary of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that the highest peak of the contagion of the pandemic in Mexico is occurring and will last until next week and in some areas until October. It also anticipated a new wave for the end of the year.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Arturo Herrera, will you impose limits?

A good economist, aware of the importance of healthy public finances, with international experience, Arturo Herrera faces the main challenge of his professional life: how to put dikes to 4T. He is a good negotiator. He showed it with Alfonso Romo and the development bank. However, the proposals and conditions of the 4T are exceeding it.

Examples are plenty. An uncertain Afores initiative, the recent initiative to lower VAT from 16% to 10%, The enormous lack of a countercyclical plan. Herrera, by remaining silent in the face of so many initiatives, pronouncements, and proposals that put finances or recovery at risk, ceases to be positive. And for the record, he goes out for interviews and is eloquent. It’s not enough.