Where do Australian wild cats come from?

Species transport

Transporting a species from its natural habitat to a new area can have a damaging effect on the environment, as it can have an impact on native species due to predation, competition for food, or disease transmission.

In fact, more than 100 native Australian species are currently threatened by wild cats, and efforts to reintroduce threatened species in different areas of Australia have been unsuccessful due to predation by these cats.

“The study determines a specific time frame for the arrival of cats in Australia, which allows linking the timing of the introduction of cats with the decline and extinction of several native species, ”explained Katrin Koch, lead author of the study.