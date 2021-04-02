Where diesel engines remain dominant

Electrification does not reach the industrial vehicle

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Sunday, March 14, 2021 – 17:58

In 12 countries of the European Union, not a single electric freight truck was sold during all of 2020.

Car manufacturers are forced to transform their business, eliminate pure combustion engines and advance in the electrification of their ranges. Many brands already consider diesel in passenger cars ‘dead’, because the large volume of sales occurs in large cities and in them this fuel is doomed. Buyers have fled diesel.

However, there is a core of the automotive business in which diesel is still king and it does not seem that it will stop being so for many years: industrial vehicles and especially trucks. Diesel sales dominate emphatically in this segment, as evidenced by the data on truck registrations in the countries of the European Union in 2020, where 96.4% of the new trucks sold were diesel for 0.1% of gasoline and only 0.5% 100% electric (ECV or electric chargeable vehicles). The rest, 3.5% of registered industrial vehicles, were powered by alternative energy sources, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG).

General recoil

Last year, diesel truck sales in the European Union fell 25.5% to 226,150 units, with demand weakened by the impact of COVID-19. With the exception of Greece, all EU markets posted double-digit declines in diesel sales last year, including the top four: Germany (-25.3%), France (-24.7%), Spain (-21.4%) and Italy (-13.0%).

These setbacks have caused the share of the diesel market to decline from 97.5% in 2019 to 96.4% in 2020. We must also note the 210 gasoline trucks which were sold in 2020 in the EU in three countries Germany, Belgium and France.

Electric trucks on a slight climb

In terms of electrification, electric trucks have improved figures in 2020. Electric charging vehicles (ECVs) were chosen by 1,059 customers, which represents 42.1% more than the 745 sold in 2019. Thus the market share is 0.5%

More than 90% of all registered electric trucks in the region were sold in just three markets: Germany (852 units), Romania (76 units) and the Netherlands (41 units). Conversely, in 12 EU countries not a single truck with electric charge was sold last year.

Hybrids

In 2020, the demand for hybrid trucks grew by 31.5%. With 351 units registered last year, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) still accounted for only 0.1% of all medium and heavy commercial vehicles sold in the European Union.

Alternative fuel vehicles, 99% of which are powered by natural gas, accounted for the vast majority of reciprocating trucks registered last year. Demand increased by 5.8% to 6,861 units, and the market share expanded from 2.1% in 2019 to 2.9% in 2020. This was mainly due to the strong sales of natural gas trucks in Germany, which is now the largest EU market for gas trucks.

