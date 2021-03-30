Where did the unexpected final threat of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘

The MonsterVerse as a cinematographic saga does not only consist of offering a certain number of films, for now, about two of the best known and most threatening gigantic beings on the big screen; not even to get to that decent crossover that is Godzilla vs. Kong (Adam Wingard, 2021) to bring them together in a credible confrontation with a mythology that links them quite reasonably. In the reimagining of their respective universes, they also use chosen elements that belong to the works in which they were developed; the one, from the Japanese Godzilla (Ishirô Honda, 1954), and the other, from the American King Kong (Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933).

For this reason, we have the lost habitat of our colossal ape that is exposed to us in Kong: Skull Island (Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017), during the credits of Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Michael Dougherty, 2019) and in the first compasses from Godzilla vs. Kong; and the fearsome dinosaur, his friends like Mothra, Rodan or Ghidorah and, in the aforementioned fourth MonsterVerse movie, another surprise guest. Because one of the mysteries of it is what the heck is Apex Cybernetics corporation up to, with Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir) at the helm; what they set out to discover Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown), Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry) and Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison).

An old acquaintance of Godzilla

The horror they encounter is nothing more and nothing less than Megagodzilla or Mechagodzilla, a monstrous robot that reproduces the general appearance of the King of the Titans, with which the Apex CEO wants to annihilate them so that the human being, or he as the owner of the automaton, can regain control of the decisions about the balance in the terrestrial nature and which Ren Serizawa (Shun Oguri) proposes to handle telepathically using the neural networks of a skull recovered from Ghidorah. To this lethal gadget they introduced him to the film Godzilla vs. Cybergodzilla, machine of destruction (Jun Fukuda, 1974) and had appeared in six others as of 2018.

But its origin was very different from what we see in Godzilla vs. Kong. So, he had been sent by aliens from planet 3 of the Black Hole to attack Earth, disguising him as his titanic antagonist with a cape of pseudo-flesh. And come back in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (Honda and Fukuda, 1975), rebuilt by the aliens and dominated by a human cyborg. In Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla 2 (Takao Okawara and Kazuki Ohmori, 1993), on the contrary, is built by the United Nations Center of Countermeasures for Godzilla with advanced technology from the spoils of Mecha-King Ghidorah, the closest thing to the argument of Godzilla vs. Kong.

The two classic archenemies of Godzilla rolled into one

On the other hand, the Anti-Megalosaurus Force manages to manufacture it around the skeleton of the original titan, the one from 1954, in Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla (Masaaki Tezuka, 2002), and is driven by human pilots. In its continuation, Godzilla: Tokyo SOS (Masaaki Tezuka, 2003), they recompose it and return to the charge against their living model. And the penultimate turn of the screw with these huge beings occurs in the animated film Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (Hiroyuki Seshita and Kôbun Shizuno, 2017), where Mechagodzilla comes from the bilusaludo, supposedly benevolent aliens who, together with the exif, want to help earthlings in danger from the primal.

And, in its sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (Seshita and Shizuno, 2018), the only relevant thing about the robot is the nanometal from which what remains of its structure is composed. The bonus before Godzilla vs. Kong is, of course, when the villain of Ready Player One (Steven Spielberg, 2018) Use Mechagodzilla in the great battle of OASIS. But whatever it is and together with Ghidorah, this doppelgänger mechanic has always been considered godzilla’s arch enemy. And, as the alien titan’s hateful conscience is supposed to take over the machine in Adam Wingard’s film, screenwriters Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have given us a the two united in a single final rival.

