Where did the expected ace in Luis Castillo go?

After the departure in search of Trevor Bauer’s green bales to Los Angeles, something highly anticipated throughout Cincinnati It was the roll-toss of the rotating ace of Luis Castillo, a player who made his nickname “the stone” stand out due to his great speed, but due to inexplicable reasons it was not even a third of what was expected.

After his debut in the MLB in 2017, Luis Castillo has been in a truly remarkable evolution in his game, which went from having a 4.30 ERA in 31 games in 2018, a 3.40 ERA in 32 games in 2019, to registering a great 3.21 ERA in 12 games in 2020, which led to the Reds to trust this as your first choice of rotation.

Apparently, assuming the role as Lion’s head in 2021 and not the mouse’s tail as in previous years, has not been a challenge assumed with great skill and confidence on the part of the Dominican. Luis Castillo, who at his 28-year-old stint in MLB, he has been punished more than he has been dominant.

In his first game of the current season of MLB, as a form of the iconic Opening Day, Luis Castillo he was limited to only three and a third innings, then having a second opening of seven episodes, where a great advance was seen contrary to his first opening, but who has looked contrary to everything predicted since then.

Registering a total of eight openings in the current campaign concerns this 2021 in MLB, Luis Castillo it’s off to a chilling start, five games lost with just one win. In the aforementioned eight-game span, Castle He has an ERA of 7.71, in a stretch of thirty-seven innings and a third of work.

It is also important to mention that in the aforementioned course the Dominican pitcher of the Reds he has allowed 32 runs, as opposed to just 29 strikeouts and 12 walks. Opposing batsmen record a collective batting percentage against Castle of .344, splitting to .359 against lefties 90 times and .329 right-handers 70 times.

According to data provided by the statistical system, statcast, Luis Castillo, presents a speed in its change of 86.9 miles per hour, a pitch that leads to the plate in this 2021 in 35.0% of the time, as opposed to a speed in its change of 88.2 miles per hour in 2020, throwing this pitching in a 30.0 % of your repertoire.

Another launch that has suffered variations in its speed and use has been its four-seam straight, a launch that travels to the plate within its repertoire by 28.9% this 2021, with a speed of 96.2 mph, contrary to 2020, the year where the straight was thrown. by 27.1%, with a speed of 97.4 mph.

Just as we see variations in his two main releases, his Sinker has undergone great variations throughout his repertoire, just like his slider, showing us further how it has been affected. Luis Castillo, who has recorded losses of up to more than a mile and an increase in his launches of up to 5% more in his use, in what seemed the year of stardom in the MLB by the Dominican of the Cincinnati Reds.

This situation does not have a great answer: Is your environment affecting you? Isn’t the central division of the National League today the same as yesterday?… The pressure in Cincinnati I doubt is the problem.