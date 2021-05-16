Where can I buy Dfinity Internet Computer (ICP) tokens?

Compartir

Internet trading in computers started last week. Since its launch, search volume has been dominant on CoinMarketCap, recently peaking at $ 700.

Internet Computer aims to improve the public Internet by providing a Layer 1 platform for a “limitless environment for smart contracts that run at the speed of the web, serve the web, scale, and reduce computational costs.”

Developed by the Dfinity Foundation, developers can use Internet Computers to create websites and Internet services by installing their code directly on the platform, which is fully hosted on the Internet.

Dfinity is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and has offices around the world. These are intended to help companies create decentralized applications.

Based on its current value of $ 315, Internet Computer was up 7.6%. This is an impressive rating considering the platform launched just a week ago. This is likely due in part to the surge in computer purchase orders over the Internet, which drove the price up.

The Internet Computer sees itself as an improved version of Ethereum, citing higher transaction speeds and the fact that it is the first “blockchain computer”. This is achieved through the use of Chain Key technology.

Internet computers could be an excellent investment opportunity for anyone who believes in the “second engine advantage,” where a competitor uses the innovations of its predecessor to outperform it. Ethereum has historically been plagued with development delays, which developers attributed to scalability issues and the decentralized nature of blockchain projects.

In defense of Ethereum, it must be said that the protocol has updates planned for the next few months to reduce transaction times and gas fees.

The trading volume of Internet computers has been around $ 787 million in the last 24 hours, making the offering a relatively low upper limit currency during this period, before more orders of buys.

You can get ICP here: Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Coinbase Pro.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.